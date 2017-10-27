Singer Candice Glover announces her holiday plans. Here’s how you can celebrate with her

St. Helena Island’s favorite daughter Candice Glover, winner of “American Idol” in 2013, will be on Broadway for the Christmas season.
“Home for the Holidays” at the August Wilson Theater also will feature Josh Kaufman, a past winner of “The Voice,” and Bianca Ryan from “America’s Got Talent.” The singers will perform traditional holiday favorites backed by a kinetic eight-piece rhythm and brass band.
On her Facebook page, Glover announced a 50 percent discount code (Candice50Now) available only this week for tickets. That post drew more than 250 comments.
Some commenters said they were planning to travel to see the show, many expressed hope that Glover would tour or produce an album soon, and almost all offered congratulations and encouragment.
The show will be hosted by Kaitlyn Bristowe of “The Bachelorette” and will include special appearances by actor Danny Aiello and a cappella singers Peter and Evynne Hollens, who together are followed by millions of people on YouTube.
The show will run from Nov. 17 to Dec. 30. Information on tickets is available at holidaysonbroadway.com.
