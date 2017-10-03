freeimages.com
Like live music? Check out this fall concert series on Hilton Head

By Lisa Wilson

October 03, 2017 12:49 PM

The Rooftop Bar at Poseidon, located in Shelter Cove Towne Center on Hilton Head Island, has announced the lineup for its fall concert series.

Here’s the schedule:

▪  The Spazmatics; Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 to 11:30 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.); $5.

▪  Madame Mayhem, Akilavue, Smile Empty Soul and Austin Winkler (The Voice of Hinder); Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.); $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

▪  Broadcast 90; Saturday, Oct. 14, at 9 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.); $5.

▪  Deas Guyz; Friday, Nov. 10, from 8 to 11 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.); $10.

▪  Silicone Sister; Friday, Nov. 24, at 10 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.); $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

All concerts are 21 and older except Austin Winkler, which is 18 and older.

Purchase tickets at therooftophhi.com.

