Like live music? Check out this fall concert series on Hilton Head

The Rooftop Bar at Poseidon, located in Shelter Cove Towne Center on Hilton Head Island, has announced the lineup for its fall concert series.
Here’s the schedule:
▪ The Spazmatics; Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 to 11:30 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.); $5.
▪ Madame Mayhem, Akilavue, Smile Empty Soul and Austin Winkler (The Voice of Hinder); Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.); $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
▪ Broadcast 90; Saturday, Oct. 14, at 9 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.); $5.
▪ Deas Guyz; Friday, Nov. 10, from 8 to 11 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.); $10.
▪ Silicone Sister; Friday, Nov. 24, at 10 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.); $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
All concerts are 21 and older except Austin Winkler, which is 18 and older.
Purchase tickets at therooftophhi.com.
