Lowcountry movie watch: Why you should see the new Spider-Man movie this weekend

America’s favorite arachnid themed crime fighter makes his return to the big screen in this week’s only new release. Meanwhile, this week’s trailers continue Hollywood’s love affair with destroying the world, and also killer dolls. Welcome to your Lowcountry movie update.
New Movie
Spider-Man: Homecoming
In his last few solo cinematic outings, the eponymous web slinger has been slinging more disappointment than anything else. Sony turned to Marvel to help fix things, giving us the new version of the popular comic character hitting screens Friday.
We caught a glimpse of Tom Holland’s dorky but endearing take on Spider-Man in last year’s “Captain America: Civil War”, and “Homecoming” more than lives up to the expectations set by that appearance. This is the best “Spider-Man” movie since “Spider-Man 2” came out 13 years ago. It is a fresh, original take on the character. It is funny and thrilling, and treats its teen protagonist as a kid first and a superhero second.
Michael Keaton is a formidable and somewhat sympathetic villain. Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau and Zendaya also star.
Cinemark Bluffton
3D: 10:20 a.m. 1:35 p.m. 3:55 p.m. 8:05 p.m. 10:15 p.m.
Non-3D: 9:45 a.m. 11:25 a.m. 12:50 p.m. 2:40 p.m. 4:50 p.m. 5:55 p.m. 7:00 p.m. 9:10 p.m.
Northridge Theater
3D: 2:00 p.m. 8:30 p.m.
Non-3D: 1:00 p.m. 3:50 p.m. 5:15 p.m. 6:40 p.m. 9:30 p.m.
Park Plaza Cinema
3D: 10:00 p.m.
Non 3D: 10:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m.
Plaza Stadium Theater
12:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. 9:30 p.m.
New Trailers
Geostorm
A satellite system designed to control the weather turns against mankind, threatening an end to human existence. Producer Dean Devlin makes his directing debut in familiar territory. He produced Independence Day and its ill-advised sequel, so he has ended the world on film before. This is the second trailer for the film, which looks like an artifact from the disaster movie heyday of the late 90s. Gerard Butler, Ed Harris, Andy Garcia and Abbie Cornish star. Coming Oct. 20.
Annabelle: Creation
The creepy doll introduced in “The Conjuring” gets the screen all to herself a second time in this sequel. The original “Annabelle” was nowhere near as frightening as the film it was spun off from, but this one is directed by David F. Sandberg, who made last year’s positively chilling “Light’s Out”. Early buzz and reviews have been incredibly positive, and the trailer alone looks scarier than anything in part one. Coming Aug. 11.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Local Cinemas
106 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton
1 N. Forest Beach, Building I-5, Hilton Head Island
435 William Hilton Parkway #15, Hilton Head Island
33 Office Park Road #A232, Hilton Head Island
41 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort
Comments