June 15, 2017 11:27 AM

Want the best seats to see the Beach Boys in Savannah? Use this secret word.

Posted by Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

Did you miss your chance to see Jimmy Buffett this summer in the Lowcountry? Then you won’t want to miss out when the Beach Boys come to town!

The voices behind such hits as ‘God Only Knows,’ ‘Good Vibrations’ and ‘Wouldn’t it Be Nice’ are headed to the Savannah Civic Center on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. But if you just can’t wait, the Civic Center is offering a venue presale, effective now. The password? BEACH.

Seats range from $45 to $99 and can be individually chosen from the venue website.

