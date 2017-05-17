Lady Antebellum to Diana Ross: Some of music’s biggest names are a short road trip from the Lowcountry this summer

If you’re up for a little drive, you’ve got your pick of big concerts to choose from this summer.
A brand new venue has a loaded summer concert line up and it’s only about a 2-hour drive from Beaufort County.
Daily’s Place is Jacksonville, Fla.’s newest attraction, opening just this month. The 5,500-seat amphitheater is adjacent to EverBank Field.
The current schedule spans Motown icon Diana Ross to 80s and 90s rock staples and even modern country music headliners.
Tickets are on sale now.
Highlights of the upcoming schedule:
Sunday, May 28: Train
Tuesday, May 29: Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds
Saturday, June 10: Tears for Fears
Sunday, June 11: Third Eye Blind
Wednesday, June 28: Diana Ross
Saturday, July 1: Chicago and the Doobie Brothers
Monday, July 10: Incubus and Jimmy Eat World
Thursday, July 13: Dierks Bentley
Thursday, July 20: United We Rock Tour - Styx, REO Speedwagon, Don Felder
Wednesday, July 26: Journey
Thursday, July 27: Lady Antebellum
Thursday, Aug. 3: Foreigner and Cheap Trick
Saturday, Aug. 19: Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows
Wednesday, Aug. 23: Mary J. Blige
Saturday, Sept. 2: Goo Goo Dolls and Phillip Phillips
Saturday, Sept. 9: Bryan Adams
Thursday, Sept. 21: Zac Brown Band
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Kings of Leon
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
