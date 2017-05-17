Music News & Reviews

Lady Antebellum to Diana Ross: Some of music’s biggest names are a short road trip from the Lowcountry this summer

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

May 17, 2017 5:08 PM

If you’re up for a little drive, you’ve got your pick of big concerts to choose from this summer.

A brand new venue has a loaded summer concert line up and it’s only about a 2-hour drive from Beaufort County.

Daily’s Place is Jacksonville, Fla.’s newest attraction, opening just this month. The 5,500-seat amphitheater is adjacent to EverBank Field.

The current schedule spans Motown icon Diana Ross to 80s and 90s rock staples and even modern country music headliners.

Tickets are on sale now.

Highlights of the upcoming schedule:

Sunday, May 28: Train

Tuesday, May 29: Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds

Saturday, June 10: Tears for Fears

Sunday, June 11: Third Eye Blind

Wednesday, June 28: Diana Ross

Saturday, July 1: Chicago and the Doobie Brothers

Monday, July 10: Incubus and Jimmy Eat World

Thursday, July 13: Dierks Bentley

Thursday, July 20: United We Rock Tour - Styx, REO Speedwagon, Don Felder

Wednesday, July 26: Journey

Thursday, July 27: Lady Antebellum

Thursday, Aug. 3: Foreigner and Cheap Trick

Saturday, Aug. 19: Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Mary J. Blige

Saturday, Sept. 2: Goo Goo Dolls and Phillip Phillips

Saturday, Sept. 9: Bryan Adams

Thursday, Sept. 21: Zac Brown Band

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Kings of Leon

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality

Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality 2:22

Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality
Candice Glover makes quite an entrance at the Water Festival 0:52

Candice Glover makes quite an entrance at the Water Festival
If you see Steven Tyler in Myrtle Beach, chances are it's probably this guy 3:49

If you see Steven Tyler in Myrtle Beach, chances are it's probably this guy

View More Video