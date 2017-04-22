Country music artist seeking female actress on Hilton Head Island

Country music artist Shane Gamble is set to film his next music video on Hilton Head Island in May.
And he’s looking for a female lead.
The artist is holding an open casting call for women aged 25 to 35 years old. Previous acting experience is preferred, and pay will be commensurate with experience.
The music video will be filmed on the island on May 8 and 9. Interested applicants must be available for both days of filming.
Gamble is best known for his songs, “Turn My Way,” which charted at number two on SiriusXM’s The Highway country music station, and “Beautiful Work,” which made it onto the Billboard Top 40.
According to his website, Gamble recently finished nine songs for a new album and is making some pretty big summer plans.
To apply for the female lead in his latest music video, submit a head shot and resume to casting@levelbest.com.
