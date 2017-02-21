Tell all your rowdy friends, Hank Jr. is coming to the Lowcountry

Country and Southern rock legend Hank Williams Jr. is set to perform at the Volvo Car Stadium near Charleston this summer. And tickets are now on sale.
Tickets for the Saturday, July 22 performance range from $25.50 upper level seats to $95.50 for front row. Meet and greet packages are also available, at about $500 a ticket.
The concert is the second announced this year at the Volvo Car Stadium. A Jimmy Buffett performance May 11 is already sold out.
Williams, the son of legendary country music singer Hank Williams Sr., is best known for his hits “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” (famously featured by Monday Night Football for more than 20 years), “Family Tradition,” and “A Country Boy Can Survive.”
It is currently the only South Carolina stop announced for Williams in 2017.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138
