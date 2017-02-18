Bad news, Lowcountry Parrot heads: The bots got your concert tickets

If you wanted tickets for Jimmy Buffett’s only stop to South Carolina this year - and you don’t already have them - we have bad news.
It’s sold out. Completely sold out. As in, you can’t get a seat in the back row.
That’s not to say you can’t find tickets. But open up that wallet because they won’t be sold at face value.
According to the Post & Courier, it took only 18 minutes for all 6,000 seats to become “unavailable” for the May 11 stop at the Volvo Car Stadium in Charleston. And you can blame ticket resellers for that.
Tickets started at $42 for general admission seating, with box seats running $142. A quick visit to ticket reseller StubHub.com shows plenty of seats available, ranging from $150 for general admission to more than $5,000 apiece. Similar ads on Craigslist send fans to additional ticket resellers offering similar price markups.
Stadium officials say they limited seats to four per person but it was still the fastest sellout they’ve ever had.
South Carolina is one of many states in which scalping tickets is legal, following a 2006 General Assembly vote.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments