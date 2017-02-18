Music News & Reviews

February 18, 2017 11:05 AM

Canada’s greatest songwriter - a US chart-topping singer - is touring. And you have 2 chances to see him nearby

By Graham Cawthon

Gordon Lightfoot - the singer-songwriter behind such hits as “If You Could Read My Mind” (1970), “Sundown” (1974), “Carefree Highway” (1974) and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” (1979) is currently on tour, with two area stops planned.

Regarded as Canada’s greatest songwriter, his songs have been covered by the likes of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams Jr., Jerry Lee Lewis, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, John Mellencamp and more.

He’s heading to the Charleston Music Hall on Tuesday, March 14, with tickets starting at $39.50 for the 7 p.m. start time. The next night, Wednesday, March 15, he’ll be at the Lucas Theatre in Savannah, with tickets starting at $55 for the 8 p.m. concert.

