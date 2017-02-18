Music News & Reviews

February 18, 2017 10:16 AM

Want to see - no, meet - Vanilla Ice and Salt-N-Peppa in the Lowcountry? Here’s how

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

“All right stop, collaborate and listen...”

If you can finish that lyric, you’ll want to mark April 28 on your calendar. Because not only will Vanilla Ice be back with his “brand new invention” (there, we finished the lyric for you) but he’s bringing Salt-N-Peppa, Color Me Badd, Coolio, and Young MC to the North Charleston Coliseum as part of the I Love the 90’s nationwide tour.

The artists will be performing their hit songs - from Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” to Salt-N-Peppa’s “Shoop” and Young MC’s “Bust a Move” - and you’ll even have the chance to meet some of the performers.

What: I Love the 90s tour

When: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.

Where: North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, SC

Tickets: $45 to as much as $235 for Vanilla Ice or Salt-N-Peppa meet and greet packages. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.

