3rd Annual Jazz Fest will feature a Grammy nominee and award-winning vocalist

The 3rd Annual Bob Masteller's Jazz for All Ages Jazz Fest will feature live music at the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island Sept. 8-9.
Opening night will kick off at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 and feature Grammy nominated jazz artist Rene Marie, her band, Experiment in Truth, and a horn section. There will also be performances with John Chin, Elias Bailey and Quentin Baxter.
Jazz Fest will continue at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 with performances by award-winning actress and vocalist Maria Howell, Noel Freidline and Joe Gransden.
Tickets are $25 for each night.
Comments