John Travolta’s in Savannah, and it looks like he’s loving it. Here’s where he’s been

John Travolta is in Savannah filming his new movie "Poison Rose" this week, and he hasn't been hiding from fans.

The actor known for "Grease" and "Saturday Night Fever" was reported to have "busted some dance moves" in a post on Facebook by the Savannah-based Velvet Caravan, a "gypsy jazz" quintet that performed Sunday at Tequila’s Town.

Photos posted on the restaurant's Instagram page said Tequila's Town was celebrating its fifth anniversary at it's Sandfly location on Skidaway Road.

"Thank you John Travolta for joining in the party! ... that was the icing on our cake!!" the photos are captioned.

John Travolta is photographed at Tequila's Town in Savannah, Georgia, on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Tequila's Town Instagram

Earlier on Sunday, Travolta was seen at Savannah's iconic Forsyth Park.

In photos posted on Facebook, the actor is wearing the same 70s-style blazer he was photographed wearing on the first days of filming in early June.

The movie reportedly is set in 1978, based on casting calls for extras and vehicles to use for filming.

John Travolta is photographed in Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Melissa Davis Instagram

Melissa Davis, who posts on Instagram as "livingmylifeoutloud," shared a photo of Travolta smiling as he walked in the park.

"When your self guided walking tour to find all of the landmarks from Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil runs you slap into this fella you know it’s gonna be a great day," her caption said.

Davis said Travolta and other cast members and crew were doing scene run-throughs when she spotted them. She said a security guard told her they would be at the park for several days.

"It was so exciting to be that close up to him," she said.

Davis' photo shows Travolta with man dressed as a mime and another actor — former Clarksdale, Mississippi, Mayor Bill Luckett, who co-owns Ground Zero Blues Club with Morgan Freeman and who, according to IMBD.com, has been cast as a coroner in "The Poison Rose."

Freeman, who celebrated his 81st birthday on the set June 1 — just one week after being accused in CNN reports of improper behavior on the sets of previous jobs, stars in "The Poison Rose" as a crime boss.

Earlier this month, Freeman was photographed with other cast members around a poker table but hasn't been seen out and about, other than at a Pooler medical clinic.

John Travolta is seen filming "The Poison Rose" in Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, on June 17, 2018. Christopher J Rothstein Facebook

Christopher J Rothstein posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon that he and his wife were driving around Savannah when she suggested seeing the fountain at Forsyth Park.

"Wasn't at the top of my list of things to see," Rothstein wrote. "However when you go searching for a fountain, and you find John Travolta filming a movie, and he looks over at you and gives you the big thumbs-up when you're taking his picture, kind of glad we went to the fountain!"

John Travola takes a photograph with a fan on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the Quality Inn Midtown in Savannah, Georgia, where he was filming "The Poison Rose." Shimeree Instagram

The thumbs-up appears to be Travolta's go-to pose.

He was photographed with fans Wednesday night while filming at the Quality Inn Midtown in Savannah.

Instagram users "shimeree" and "robbins250" both posted photos geotagged from the hotel showing Travolta giving a thumbs-up.

Facebook user Shayna Smith posted photos of some of the 1970s model cars being used in the movie.

She also posted a photo of Travolta driving a deep red vintage Cadillac deVille convertible on the hotel set.

"John Travolta ladies and gents!!" she captioned her photos.

John Travolta is seen driving a deep red vintage Cadillac deVille convertible on the set of "The Poison Rose" in Savannah, Georgia, on Monday, June 18, 2018. Shayna Smith Facebook

"The Poison Rose" stars Travolta as a "down-on-his-luck PI who enjoys his share of drinking, smoking and gambling along with having a soft spot for a lady in distress" in Galveston, Texas, according to Variety magazine.

The plot summary on IMDB.com and signed with the name Richard Salvatore, the author of the novel "The Poison Rose" and the movie's script, said the private investigator "takes on a routine missing persons case which slowly reveals itself to be a complex interwoven web of crimes, suspects and dead bodies. When he discovers his long lost daughter is the number one suspect, he races a ticking clock to save her, solve the murders, and uncover the town's dirty secrets."

There's no sign of actor Brendan Fraser, cast as Dr. Miles Mitchell, the shady owner of the town’s sanitarium. Earlier reports in Variety indicated Forest Whitaker had been in talks for the role.

Travolta posted a video with his real-life daughter Ella Bleu Travolta on his own Instagram page Monday.

"OK, so Ella and I just finished our first big scene in the movie 'The Poison Rose,' and Ella's done for the day. I have one more scene. How do you think it went?" he asked her.

"I think it went good," she said.

"I do too. Stay tuned," he said.

Ella plays the daughter of Famke Janssen, Travolta's on-screen love interest.

"The Poison Rose" is not the only movie being filmed in Savannah this month.

"The Hunger Games" actor Dayo Okeniyi has posted photos on his Instagram page from the city. He's in Savannah filming "Emperor," a Civil War-era movie that tells the story of escaped slave Shields Green.

Earlier this year, Will Smith was in the area filming "Gemini Man," and Sylvester Stallone was on Hutchinson Island to film scenes for "Backtrace."