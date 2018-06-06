This photo posted on Instagram by actor Blerim Destani shows a casino scene from the movie "The Poison Rose" being filmed in Savannah.
Savannah film behind-the-scenes: Actress praises Morgan Freeman. Travolta plays poker

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

June 06, 2018 04:00 PM

A new John Travolta-Morgan Freeman movie now being filmed in Savannah takes place in a casino, and behind-the-scenes photos posted on social media are giving fans a sneak peek.

"The Poison Rose" stars Travolta as a "down-on-his-luck PI who enjoys his share of drinking, smoking and gambling along with having a soft spot for a lady in distress," according to Variety magazine.

Freeman, who has been defending himself recently after CNN reported allegations of improper behavior on the sets of previous jobs, plays a crime boss in Galveston, Texas.

The flick takes place in 1978.

Filming started last week, and paparazzi were ready to photograph Freeman arriving on set for his first job since the allegations were published.

freeman birthda_fitted.jpeg
A photo was posted on Instagram stories by actress Kat Graham appears to show a birthday party for Morgan Freeman on the set of "The Poison Rose." Graham plays Freeman's daughter in the movie being filmed in Savannah.
Kat Graham Instagram

Also on June 1, the storied actor apparently celebrated his 81st birthday with the rest of the cast.

"Happy Bday to an awesome dad and human being! Thank you for being so incredible and inspiring to work with. We love you!" actress Kat Graham posted on Instagram with a photo of Freeman standing before a table of cakes and plates.

Graham plays Freeman's daughter, Rose, in the movie.

Travolta is leaning against a door frame in the background in the photo.

Actor Blerim Destani posted a number of photos on Instagram showing the filming of a casino scene.

One was posted on a page verified by Instagram as his own. The others, posted Wednesday, are on an account for the "quntoqashoo" screen name.

The photos show Travolta, Freeman and others from the cast sitting around a poker table.

lenicasinophoto.JPG
A casino scene is filmed in Savannah for the movie "The Poison Rose."
Blerim Destani Instagram

Actress Leni Rico, who plays a poker dealer named Mary Sue, shared the photos on her own Instagram page, also tagging actors Peter Stormare and Robert Patrick.

Stormare plays a character named Slide, and Patrick is Chief Walsh, according to IMDB.

There's no sign of actor Brendan Fraser, reportedly cast as Dr. Miles Mitchell, the shady owner of the town’s sanitarium. Earlier reports in Variety indicated Forest Whitaker had been in talks for the role.

Travolta also has shared a behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram page.

That photo shows his real-life daughter Ella Bleu Travolta on the set. She pays the daughter of Famke Janssen, Travolta's on-screen love interest.

