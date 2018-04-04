Watch crews blow up a car for 'Gemini Man' movie stunt filmed in a tiny Georgia town

Two Glennville, Ga., residents caught film crews staging a car explosion for a 'Gemini Man' movie stunt. The Hollywood film, which stars Will Smith, transformed the tiny Georgia town to fit its set. The movie is expected to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2019.
Ashley Jean Reese
The Emoji Movie

Movie News & Reviews

The Emoji Movie

The Emoji Movie unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone. Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone’s user. Voice actors include

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Movie News & Reviews

Spider-Man: Homecoming

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Trailer

Movie News & Reviews

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Trailer

In 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,' the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the g