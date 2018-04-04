Watch crews blow up a car for 'Gemini Man' movie stunt filmed in a tiny Georgia town
Two Glennville, Ga., residents caught film crews staging a car explosion for a 'Gemini Man' movie stunt. The Hollywood film, which stars Will Smith, transformed the tiny Georgia town to fit its set. The movie is expected to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2019.
A group of students from Savannah College of Art and Design were spotted filming a Star Wars inspired fan-film on at Hunting Island State Park this weekend. Check out some of the footage that they have shot so far.
Robert Pope, from Liverpool, England, is on the last leg of his cross country run in which he is following the exact same route that Forrest Gump did in the movie. He began the last leg of his journey in Beaufort this weekend, but check out what
Cassandra Menning has been dressing up at 'Bloody Mary' and performing during CAPA's annual Ghost Carriage Ride and Walking Tour for 17 years. The transformation takes over an hour, but you can watch as this St. Helena grandmother becomes the gho
Brian Riley, Senior Director of Production of Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, demonstrates the age of the center's lighting system and the benefits a new LED system would bring. The center recently asked the Town of Hilton Head Island for $575,00
Watch an abbreviated trailer produced by Charleston's Black Bear Studios of kingpins Barry "Flash" Foy and Les Riley as they are introduced for "The Gentlemen Smugglers" a documentary based on the Operation Jackpot drug-smuggling story that took p
The Emoji Movie unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone. Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone’s user. Voice actors include
A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
In 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,' the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the g
Do you recognize any of these five Beaufort locations that have been featured in big blockbuster movies? Movies like 'Forrest Gump', 'The Big Chill' and 'Forces of Nature' all came to Beaufort to film parts of their movies.
Beaufort dog owner Rebecca Bass talks about the moment when she realized that the photo of two of her dogs with actor Zac Efron was featured in the new Baywatch movie. Unfortunately one of the dogs did not live to see her cinematic debut.