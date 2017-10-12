Are you a fan of zombie flicks? This one is looking for undiscovered stars in Savannah

Lyon Productions is holding an open casting call — anyone can audition — from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in Savannah for the full-length feature film “Brock’s Diner Versus the Undead,” the production company announced on Facebook.
Auditions will be held at the Holiday Inn Savannah Historic District, 520 Bryan St., and will be in a cold-read format. No video submissions will be accepted, the announcement says.
The script is about a failed professional athlete who sets out to open a restaurant that becomes a target of the undead, according to the announcement, which adds that the finished product is expected to receive an R rating.
For more information, visit the event page for Auditions - Casting Call for the movie Brock’s Diner on Facebook, or www.lyonmotionpictures.com.
Here are the roles available, according the production company’s Facebook page:
Brock Burton, lead, male, 25-35 years
A cross between a young Bruce Campbell and Kurt Russel as Ash and Jack respectively. A typical screw up and screwball who is forced to come of age with the passing of his parents. He is the epitome of what those type of “hero” characters may have been before taking the responsibility of being a good guy. A considerable womanizer who is oblivious to his offensiveness and crude humor. A failed and out-of-shape athlete who has returned home to be with his parents decides to live up to the last suggestion of his mother before her death and opens up a restaurant. He is impressively dedicated to making the restaurant work, even if its by way of some sketchy marketing ploys. His determination is relentless, even in the wake of the undead. Unwilling to close his restaurant he makes a stand against an army of monsters headed his way.
Cody, supporting, male, 25-35 years
Brock’s best friend. A once-pleasant buddy who becomes short tempered due to his sister’s new occupation. He suffers through an emotional roller coaster while trying to be there for his friend, losing his second mom, dealing with his sister’s new profession and trying to fight off his own fears while failing to talk sense into people.
Dale, supporting, male, max 40 years
A typically annoying know-it-all who is far to curious for his own good. His failure to know his place eventually leads him to suffer a terrible fate. Should have extensively strong emotional range and good comedic timing. Must be comfortable with various forms of special FX makeup and prosthetics.
Exotic Dancer 2, supporting, female
An exotic dancer that works with Venus at the club and winds up a waitress briefly at Brock’s restaurant.
Gary the Inspector, supporting, male, 30-50 years
An inspector that works for the city and the health department. An annoyingly picky guy that brings dread with him every time he shows up, eventually in more ways than one. A true nerd in power that likes to flex his authority muscles over a guy he theorizes is the same type of guys that once harassed him in high school.
Hope, supporting, female, 18-30 years
Hired as one of Brock’s “Hooters Girls”-style of waitress. A girl a bit naive to how much and how often she is being objectified and is thoroughly happy to have her job. She’s Brock’s constantly used eye candy for the restaurant and is often sent over to tables of all guys knowing she is likely to do multiple things that will help entertain the customers. Winds up extremely loyal to Brock and becomes more flattered then upset when she becomes aware of how much she was being used. Must be comfortable in a uniform/attire that makes what you’d typically see at a Hooters Restaurant seem reserved.
Jack, supporting, male, 50-65 years
Mr. Burton’s buddy. Saddened due to being cut out of his friend’s life during his mourning.
Jo (Mom), supporting, female, 50-65 years
Brock’s mother. A loving and fully supportive parent who only sees the best in him and is a constant source for inspiration, even after her death. We would really prefer someone highly credited in this role.
Mr. Burton, supporting, male, 50-70 years
Half dirty old man the other half a cranky old bastard. Mr. Baxter is Brock’s dad and is dealing hard with his wife’s passing while attempting to be helpful. His rough exterior, often done playfully, is not great at hiding his loving and emotional side.
Natasha, supporting, female
A trouble-making waitress with a pill addiction and a penchant for selling more than just her waitress services. She got her job by making an offer that Brock couldn’t refuse, to the point she wouldn’t let him. But he eventually realizes the only thing she is in love with is money and her addiction. Extremely good looks are wasted on a fake personality and slutty habits but all hope isn’t lost on her. Sometimes the right peer pressure is what’s needed.
Persistence, supporting, max 20 years
18 to 20(ish) to play younger. A young teen girl who consistently attempts to get hired at a job she is not old enough for and won’t take no for an answer.
Piper, supporting, female, max 30 years
The sister of Brock’s best friend who talks him into hiring her for a waitress position even though his theme of scantly clad girls makes him very uncomfortable doing so. Piper has a rather playful personality that matches her personal strength and confidence. That playfulness becomes evident when she realizes Brock is attempting to fight off his physical attraction to her in her work uniform and decides to tease and manipulate him with it. She becomes the romantic interest for a number of characters at the displeasure of an often annoyed brother.
Police Officer, supporting, male, 30-40 years
A police officer who thinks he’s at the right place at the right time when running into a known criminal but may get more than he bargained for.
The Known Criminal, supporting, 20-50 years
On a crime spree in town, this known criminal makes the foolish mistake of stopping for dinner and runs into a police officer. The officer may not be the biggest problem of the night.
Venus, supporting, female
An exotic dancer that inspires Brock to be creative in his approach at getting customers. She eventually is the leader of a group of girls she recruits from the club to be an experiment she suggests as stripper waitresses at his restaurant. A plan that doesn’t all together fail but brings with it a load of problems he has to handle. Nudity associated with being a dancer and getting out of hand at the restaurant is required.
Customer 1, day player, male, max 50 years
An initially happy but quickly disappointed customer.
Customer 2, day player
A very picky customer who gets what is coming to him/her.
Exotic Dancer 3, day player, female
An exotic dancer that works with Venus who is overly enthusiastic about any idea she has.
Ila, day player, female, 50-65 years
A good friend to Brock’s mother who attends the funeral and offers condolences.
Offended Woman, day player, female, max 45 years
An extreme feminist that finds the restaurant degrading to women. She comes there even though she is fully aware of the advertising and pretends to be surprised by the attire of the staff. It becomes fully evident she came in with the intention of being an annoying customer
Pastor Steve, day player, male, 40-70 years
A Pastor that gives Brock advice and provides the service during his mother’s funeral. Very open to a “name” cameo here so agents and managers reach out and make a pitch.
The Realtor, supporting, male or female, age 40s-60
Most likely a cameo by a known actor.
A helpful Realtor who reluctantly helps Brock choose the only location for his restaurant he can afford.
