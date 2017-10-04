Paul Rudd attends a screening of “Ant-Man” in New York in 2015. The sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is filming scenes in Savannah later this month.
Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man’ sequel filming in Savannah. You could be among the swarm of extras

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 04, 2017 11:24 AM

Central Casting Georgia has announced a casting call in Savannah for “Cherry Blue,” a code name tied by multiple movie industry sites to Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Men and women are needed to portray 1980s Argentinian locals on the set. Fittings will be held during the week of Oct. 23, and filming will be Oct. 30 and 31, according to the casting call post on Facebook.

Travel will not be compensated, so people local to the area are being sought.

If interested, email your name, phone number and a current photo of yourself to savannah@centralcasting.com and put “1987” in the subject line.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Pfeiffer, according to imdb.com. The story takes place in the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” when Ant-Man struggles to balance his home life with his superhero responsibilities, according to the website.

Other recent casting calls in Savannah are seeking extras for “The Front Runner” starring Hugh Jackman and “Killerman” starring Liam Hemsworth.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

