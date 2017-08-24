Lowcountry movie watch: 6 new films hit theaters this weekend and... the Mayweather fight?

From martial arts, to faith, to post collegiate angst and more, there are a lot of movies coming to Beaufort County theaters this weekend. If it still feels like a quiet weekend at the multiplex, though, maybe it is because the mother of all fights is set for Saturday night. Wouldn’t you know it, though? You can check that out in theaters, too! All that and new trailers in this week’s Lowcountry movie watch.
New Movies and Events
Mayweather vs. McGregor
Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and “The Notorious” Conor McGregor co-star in this touching true story of two large, athletic men attempting to pummel one another into submission. Seriously, though, the hype around this fight is enormous, and Fathom Events has partnered with theaters across the country to present people with the opportunity to watch it on giant movie screens across the country.
Cinemark Bluffton
Saturday @ 9:00 p.m. (Tickets are $40)
Leap!
A pair of French orphans with big dreams, one to be a dancer, the other an inventor, flee their orphanage to pursue those dreams in Paris. Elle Fanning, Nat Wolf, Carly Rae Jepson, Kate McKinnon and the legendary Mel Brooks lend their vocal talents to this animated film, which has been received by critics with a collective “meh”. The story, involving evil classmates, wicked mothers, and a standard issue “don’t dream it, be it” theme has been called cliched, and the film’s low budget shows in the animation.
Cinemark Bluffton
11:30 a.m. 2:00 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m. 9:30 p.m.
Northridge Theater
1:00 p.m. 3:05 p.m. 5:10 p.m. 7:15 p.m. 9:25 p.m.
The Only Living Boy in New York
A recent college grad returns home to find that his father is having an affair and in the process of trying to break it up falls for the mistress, while at the same time striking up a friendship with his alcoholic next door neighbor. Callum Turner, Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan and Jeff Bridges star in this drama from Marc Webb, director of “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “(500) Days of Summer”. Critical consensus is that this is an unremarkable, middlebrow affair bolstered by strong performances.
Northridge Theater
1:00 p.m. 3:05 p.m. 5:10 p.m. 7:15 p.m. 9:20 p.m.
Park Plaza Cinema
12:20 p.m. 2:30 p.m. 4:40 p.m. 6:50 p.m. 9:00 p.m.
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
This sequel to 2006’s documentary hit “An Inconvenient Truth” continues the story of former Vice President Al Gore’s battle against climate change, tracking the progress made in the 11 years since the last film and concluding with the signing of the 2016 Paris Climate Accord. The film went through some last minute changes after President Trump pulled out of the accord in June. Critics have praised the film for its powerful arguments and alarming content.
Coligny Theater
7:00 p.m.
Birth of the Dragon
Billed as a modern take on the classic kung-fu movie, Birth of the Dragon tells the story of a young Bruce Lee’s fight with kung-fu master Wong Jack Man in 1960s San Francisco. It has not been screened for critics, but its audience rating on the Internet Movie Database sits at a tellingly low 3.8 out of 10. Philip Wan-Lung Ng, Yu Xia and Billy Magnussen co-star.
Cinemark Bluffton
12:00 p.m. 2:35 p.m. 5:10 p.m. 7:45 p.m. 10:20 p.m.
All Saints
This religious follows a former salesman who becomes a pastor and is sent to close down a small country church so that the land it sits on can be sold. Instead, he takes in a group of Southeast Asian refugees. The film was not screened for critics and is based on a true story. John Corbett of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” stars.
Cinemark Bluffton
11:00 a.m. 1:45 p.m. 4:35 p.m. 7:20 p.m. 10:10 p.m.
Good Time
“Twilight” star Robert Pattinson top lines this thriller about a man’s desperate attempt to free his brother from jail following a bank robbery gone wrong. The trailer is jittery, frazzled, surreal and intense, and critics have lauded both the film and Pattinson’s performance. Jennifer Jason Leigh and “Captain Phillips” star Barkhad Abdi co-star.
Cinemark Bluffton
11:40 a.m. 2:20 p.m. 5:00 p.m. 7:40 p.m. 10:20 p.m.
New Trailers
Last Flag Flying
Richard Linklater, the mastermind behind “Dazed and Confused”, “School of Rock” and “Boyhood”, directed and co-wrote this story about a group of former soldiers who reunite when one of their sons dies in order to attend the funeral. Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell and Laurence Fishburne star. Coming Nov. 3.
Molly’s Game
Academy Award winning writer and “West Wing” creator Aaron Sorkin makes his feature film directing debut in this adaptation of Molly Bloom’s memoir about her life as a one time Olympic-class skier who ran an exclusive high stakes poker game for a decade before her eventual arrest. Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner and Michael Cera star. Coming Nov. 22.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
