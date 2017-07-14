Lowcountry movie watch: 4 new movies hit theatres this weekend

War is waged against monkeys, illness and an evil wishing box in this week’s new releases, while a new trailer sees Winston Churchill go head to head with Nazis. All that and more in this week’s Lowcountry movie watch.
New Movies
War for the Planet of the Apes
The first two films in the rebooted “Planet of the Apes” franchise were loved by both critics and audiences. The acclaim looks to continue with this third installment, which sees Andy Serkis’ Cesar leading the super intelligent primates against an army led by a crazed colonel played by Woody Harrelson.
This chapter is more somber than previous ones, and far more deliberately paced. It delivers on action and effects, but also on emotional resonance. That owes to great performances, especially by Serkis, who does affecting, award worthy work under millions of dollars of CGI. Harrelson is a menacing presence. It is thrilling to see how these films keep evolving. In an era where most sequels are more of the same, the “Apes” movies keep taking chances, and those chances keep paying off in wonderful films.
The Big Sick
Kumail Nanjiani of “Silicon Valley” wrote and stars in this autobiographical film about the start of his relationship with his now wife Emily and the turmoil faced when she becomes ill and falls into a coma. “The Big Sick” wowed audiences at Sundance. With what looks to be a winning combination of comedy and tugging at heartstrings, this just might be the date movie to beat this year. Ray Romano, Holly Hunter and Zoe Kazan costar.
Wish Upon
A girl comes into possession of a box that grants her five wishes, but she may lose her soul in the bargain. Critics have been unkind to this teen targeted horror film, and trailers look generic. Many truly frightening movies have come out recently to sate the appetites of horror enthusiasts. This does not appear to be one of them. For those eager to watch a spooky movie between laced fingers, “Annabelle: Creation”, only a month away, is getting rapturous early notices, so you may want to wait.
The Exception
Set in World War II, a German soldier investigates the exiled Kaiser Wilhelm II at his seculded mansion in Holland and while there unexpectedly falls in love with one of the Kaiser’s maids, who is secretly Jewish. Things are complicated when Heinrich Himmler, the head of the SS arrives. Reviews for the film have been solid. Christopher Plummer, Jai Coutney, Lily James and Eddie Marsan star.
New Trailer
Darkest Hour
Newly elected British Prime Minister Winston Churchill struggles to decide between negotiating a peace treaty with the Nazis and committing England to war against them. Gary Oldman stars as Churchill, and the film was directed by Joe Wright, who made “Atonement” and “Pride & Prejudice”. Coming Nov. 22.
