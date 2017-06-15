AP file photo
June 15, 2017 10:50 AM

Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson to film movie in Savannah soon. Here’s how you can be in it

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

There’s a big movie with big celebrities coming to Savannah this summer and you can be a part of it — and get paid, too.

The Savannah Area Film Office is looking for extras for the new feature film “Peanut Butter Falcon” starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, and Bruce Dern.

Peanut Butter Falcon” is an adventure story about a crab fisherman helping a young man with Down syndrome chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

The film office is looking for adults and a few children of all ethnicities, ages and types to play doctors, nurses, water park patrons, and backyard wrestling fans in the film.

Filming takes place June 17 through Aug. 2 in the Savannah area.

All positions are paid $64 for eight hours as a regular rate and $140/ for 12 hours for featured extras and stand ins.

To apply:

Email your name, phone number, height, city where you live, general availability, and 2 recent photos of yourself to thecastingoffice.savannah@gmail.com. Photos do not need to be professional but should not be in black and white or have a filter. The photo should reflect your current look, hairstyle and should show your entire face.

