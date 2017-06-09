Theater to show sensory-friendly screening of ‘Cars 3’

Lowcountry Therapy Center has collaborated with the Cinemark Bluffton movie theater to create a sensory-friendly movie screening of “Cars 3” at 10 a.m. June 17.
A sensory-friendly movie screening entails lights that are dimmed, sound that is turned down and the freedom for children to move around the theater. This event is ideal for children who have hypersensitivities to dark, loud sounds or have difficulty sitting still. It provides an environment that is accepting of children with special needs and a place where the child, their family and their friends can enjoy time together.
Reservations are required, and tickets can be purchased at Lowcountry Therapy Center, which has offices at 254 Red Cedar St. across from Red Cedar Elementary School in Bluffton, and at 1873 North Paris Ave. in Port Royal. The cost is $10 per person and includes a ticket voucher, drink and snacks. Cash or check only.
For more information, call 843-815-6999.
