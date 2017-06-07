Action-packed ‘Wonder Woman’ is quite the wonder

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:24 Movie inspired by story of 12-year-old who killed grandparents in Chester in 2001 Pause 2:25 Trailer: The Lovers 0:19 Teaser trailer: The Fate of the Furious 0:55 Channing Tatum stars in heist film tied to NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 2:35 Official trailer: The Lost City of Z 0:41 'Gifted' clip: 'Sunset' 0:43 'Gifted' promo: 'Special breakfast' 0:51 'Gifted' promo: 'Be a kid' 0:41 'Gifted' promo: 'Love Your Pet Day' 0:18 'Gifted' clip: 'Inappropriate' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. When an American pilot crashes on the shores of her sheltered island paradise and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers … and her true destiny. Warner Bros. Pictures

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. When an American pilot crashes on the shores of her sheltered island paradise and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers … and her true destiny. Warner Bros. Pictures