Debra Winger and Tracy Letts shine in ‘The Lovers’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:25 Trailer: The Lovers Pause 0:19 Teaser trailer: The Fate of the Furious 0:55 Channing Tatum stars in heist film tied to NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 2:35 Official trailer: The Lost City of Z 0:41 'Gifted' clip: 'Sunset' 0:43 'Gifted' promo: 'Special breakfast' 0:51 'Gifted' promo: 'Be a kid' 0:41 'Gifted' promo: 'Love Your Pet Day' 0:18 'Gifted' clip: 'Inappropriate' 0:36 'House of Saints' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A husband and wife, each embroiled in a secret, extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable — one another — in this scalpel sharp and deliciously grown-up comedy that enters the fray where family, love and attraction become madly tangled. Written and directed by Azazel Jacobs (Doll & Em, Terri, Momma’s Man), The Lovers candidly and comically explores just how strange — yet familiar — the bedfellows of love, marriage and enticement can get. A24 Films

A husband and wife, each embroiled in a secret, extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable — one another — in this scalpel sharp and deliciously grown-up comedy that enters the fray where family, love and attraction become madly tangled. Written and directed by Azazel Jacobs (Doll & Em, Terri, Momma’s Man), The Lovers candidly and comically explores just how strange — yet familiar — the bedfellows of love, marriage and enticement can get. A24 Films