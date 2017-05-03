Lowcountry Autism Foundation, Park Plaza Cinema hosting free movie screening

The Lowcountry Autism Foundation and Park Plaza Cinema are hosting a free screening of “Swim Team” at 6:45 p.m. May 17, according to a news release.
The movie follows the story of the parents of a boy on the autism spectrum who take matters into their own hands. They form a competitive swim team, recruiting diverse teens on the spectrum and training them with high expectations and zero pity. Through training and competition, star athletes Mikey, Robbie and Kelvin gain self-confidence and social skills that serve them in and out of the pool.
A question-and-answer session will follow the movie. Park Plaza Cinema is located at 33 Office Park Road on Hilton Head Island.
For more information, go to www.MannsParkPlazaCinema.com or call 843-715-0479.
