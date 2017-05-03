Movie News & Reviews

May 03, 2017 1:24 PM

Lowcountry Autism Foundation, Park Plaza Cinema hosting free movie screening

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

The Lowcountry Autism Foundation and Park Plaza Cinema are hosting a free screening of “Swim Team” at 6:45 p.m. May 17, according to a news release.

The movie follows the story of the parents of a boy on the autism spectrum who take matters into their own hands. They form a competitive swim team, recruiting diverse teens on the spectrum and training them with high expectations and zero pity. Through training and competition, star athletes Mikey, Robbie and Kelvin gain self-confidence and social skills that serve them in and out of the pool.

A question-and-answer session will follow the movie. Park Plaza Cinema is located at 33 Office Park Road on Hilton Head Island.

For more information, go to www.MannsParkPlazaCinema.com or call 843-715-0479.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Official trailer: The Lost City of Z

Official trailer: The Lost City of Z 2:35

Official trailer: The Lost City of Z
'Gifted' promo: 'Be a kid' 0:51

'Gifted' promo: 'Be a kid'
'Gifted' promo: 'Special breakfast' 0:43

'Gifted' promo: 'Special breakfast'

View More Video

Entertainment Videos