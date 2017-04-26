Young Mckenna Grace brings ‘Gifted’ to life

It would be easy to pass off “Gifted” as merely a feel-good movie about a 7-year-old math prodigy.
But the film is much deeper than that and raises the fundamental and perplexing question of what is really in the best interests of the child. In court parlance, child custody cases are supposed to set aside the interests of those seeking custody in favor of the child’s best interests.
Human beings, however, being human — and here I am also referencing the courts who stand in judgment — have a variety of under-riding motivations and life experiences, and such cases often end unsatisfactorily for all parties, including the child at issue. Such is the case in the movie “Gifted.”
Mckenna Grace plays Mary Adler, the math prodigy who is being raised by her unwed uncle, Frank Adler (Chris Evans of “Captain America”), in a coastal Florida town. Frank is determined to fulfill his dead sister Diane Adler’s wishes of allowing Mary to just “be a child” — although Mary prefers algebra and calculus over the company of children her own age.
There are good reasons for Diane’s concerns and Frank’s determination, since Diane committed suicide when Mary was quite young. Determined to take a stab at providing a normal childhood for Mary, Frank enrolls his niece in first grade at a local public school — with somewhat dire consequences for the school and Frank.
It doesn’t take long for Mary’s teacher, Miss Stevenson (Jenny Slate), to discover the child’s brilliance. Any attempt by the public authorities to enroll Mary in a school for gifted children is foiled by Frank, who is determined to follow his concept of “normal childhood,” which does not include segregating Mary’s genius.
Frank is an enigma. He comes from a long line of math overachievers — parents, grandparents and his late sister Diane. He makes his living as a freelance boat mechanic, having left his native Boston.
He hangs out in a local beer joint at night, decked out in a T-shirt and kind of pouty expression and is referred to as “the damaged guy” by the local hopeful single girls. Yet by day, he is the tough-love caregiver of Mary. He lives in what purports to be a shack in a modest neighborhood, where his landlady (Octavia Spencer) serves as his sometime moral compass and babysitter.
It isn’t until later in the film that we learn, in part, how Frank was damaged when his mother Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan) comes on the scene. Then, it is apparent.
We learn that Grandmother Evelyn disowned her math prodigy daughter when she became pregnant with little Mary and had not seen her granddaughter during the many years thereafter. It escapes me how Grandmother living up in Boston learned of Mary’s genius for mathematics, but she appears on Frank’s doorstep determined to nurture the math genius in young Mary.
The story about the unfortunate lives of the main characters in this drama unfolds during a series of court custody hearings, where one side appears to be the victor as the opposition’s serious shortcomings and shenanigans are uncovered. So well has Evelyn’s attorney portrayed the deficiencies of Mary’s current home environment under Frank’s care, that the disposition of the case is unhappy for all sides — as art imitates life.
Interestingly, during a weekend trip to Boston, both grandmother and granddaughter share some tender moments, suggesting that life in such an academically challenging life in the city might be just what Mary needs. In these scenes, Grandmother Evelyn comes off as both human and nurturing, confounding the audience who has already stereotyped her as the villain.
Mckenna is the clear star of this film and shows a remarkable talent for one so young. Though Mckenna plays the part of a 7-year-old, she was actually 10 when the film was made. And although she had a minor role in the film “Resurrection Day,” this is her starring film debut. Previously, she appeared in TV dramas, including “The Young and the Restless.”
It is apparent her talents were previously wasted. Her facial expressions alone are priceless as she peers from under thick, black lashes, and she delivers her one-liners with an acumen usually reserved for more seasoned actors. The interaction between Mckenna and Chris comes across as genuine, as each holds his/her own in bantering and negotiating with the other. In that respect, it seems to be a slice of life in a functioning household.
The film does show some resolution to the dilemma of what to do with a gifted child without sacrificing the child, but it does not necessarily provide an answer; and we have no idea if it all worked out. We all know of gifted athletes and musicians whose young lives are often nothing more than practices and performances. Since it is often the only life they have known, it is difficult even for them to determine if all of the focus on cultivating their gifts was worth the trade-off of a missed childhood. It’s an interesting issue to ponder.
Caroline McVitty is a former features writer for Today’s Post in King of Prussia, Pa., and now lives on Hilton Head Island. To reach her or to read more of her reviews, visit mcvittymovies.wordpress.com.
‘Gifted’
☆☆☆ Starring Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace, Lindsay Duncan, Octavia Spencer, Jenny Slate. Running time: 1 hr. 41. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, language and some suggestive material
