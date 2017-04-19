Casting call: British show with ‘beloved actors you know’, Hallmark movie looking for local extras

Want to see your face on TV and make some extra cash? There are two opportunities in the Savannah area next week.
A casting company is looking for locals in the Savannah and Lowcountry areas to play extras in a new British comedy series about a British family buying a trailer park in Florida.
Sounds fun, right?
The show “Living the Dream” will shoot in Savannah, Tybee Island and Richmond Hill starting next week and will wrap up at the end of June, according to CDC Casting.
“I can’t announce the American cast yet, because the studio hasn’t made an official announcement, but trust me… three fun beloved actors that you know,” said Kevin P. King of CDC Casting in a statement.
Extras must live within two hours of the Savannah area, be over the age of 18, and work for $64 per 8 hours.
Here’s what they’re looking for (dates are when extras are expected to work):
- April 24: People of all ages, all ethnicities to play visa applicants.
- April 25:People who have golf clubs and golf attire to play golfers (state in email that you have golf equipment) and people to play country club patrons.
- April 26: People to play airport patrons.
- April 27: People to play churchgoers and have “nice” cars. List car in submission, make, year, model in email.
- April 28: People to play “partygoers” at a fun swing band show. This shoot is on Tybee Island at night. Also looking for someone who owns and can play a trombone and another person who owns and can play an electric piano.
CDC Casting is also looking for the following for Hallmark movie “Love at the Shore” shooting on Tybee Island later this week.
- April 21: 18-30 year-old females of all ethnicities to play friends of the lead. (Put “bonfire girls” in the subject of your email).
- April 24: 18-40 year-old males and females of all ethnicities to play volleyball players and friends of the leads. (Put “volleyball” or “friends of the lead: in email).
- April 26: 18-30 year old “surfer types” (Put “Surfer Party” in the subject of your email).
To apply, email two recent photos of yourself to CDCExtrasCasting@gmail.com with the show reference and date you’re available in the subject line (provided example: “LTD Monday”). Also include in your email:
- Name
- Phone
- ALL SIZES
- City you currently live in.
