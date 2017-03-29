Space flick ‘Life’ worth examining but doesn’t break new ground

There is simply no way to avoid comparing the film “Life” with its iconic 1979 predecessor “Alien.”
This is unfortunate because “Life” should be able to stand on its own merit, but it lacks the shear horrific freshness of “Alien.” The cast of “Life” is less iconic than its predecessor (think, Sigourney Weaver) with a script that at first renders the viewer a bit comatose. It takes a while for the film to warm up to its promise to scare us.
The story takes place on an international space station where a six-member crew successfully snags a space probe returning from Mars with a soil sample aboard. Hugh Derry (Ariyon Bakare) is the chief biologist who is charged with seeing if this sample has any potential for life.
Using the proven scientific method of trial and error, Derry manages to bring a small sample of the material to life by adjusting the temperature and the gas elements — all suggested by the rest of the crew and not by the noted biologist. It’s a kind of round table discussion of what might work. Frankly, I expected more from the biologist.
The small organism clearly shows signs of life — but not in the ordinary way presupposed. Each cell of the organism contains a myocyte, neuron and photoreceptor, all at the same time. The British Quarantine Officer, Dr. Miranda North (Rebecca Ferguson), describes the organism as “all muscle, all brain and all eye”
Therein lies the problem. The tiny organism may be smarter and stronger than anyone anticipated. But this is an incredible find — the first sign of any extraterrestrial life. What a possible boon to mankind. Everyone on earth is so excited about the discovery that some American school children have named the tiny organism Calvin.
Alas, due to a lab atmospheric failure, Calvin suddenly seems to go dormant. Biologist Derry has taken a keen interest in Calvin, identifying with it almost as his own personal creation. He is, in fact, afraid that Calvin may be dying. So he proposes probing Calvin with a small jolt of electricity. To everyone’s delight, Calvin responds and comes to life. Unfortunately, Calvin has now turned both aggressive and hostile. It latches onto Derry’s hand, crushing it in the process.
By its own stunning intelligence, Calvin escapes the lab where it was isolated and there is a mad dash for safety by the crew. There are casualties which are somewhat graphic.
By now everyone is fully aware of just how dangerous Calvin has become. With each death, Calvin is growing in size, strength and intelligence. Calvin thinks quickly and can easily identify the kinks in the space station’s armor. Through a medical fluke, the team left in the space station is actually able to track Calvin’s movements both inside and outside the station and they must think at least as quickly as this lethal organism. Just when we are anticipating a rescue by a Soyuz capsule sent by Earth Command, the station is deliberately bumped into outer space.
Apparently, Earth has comprehended the horror of this organism and wants to keep it in outer space.
Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have tried to create characters with unique personalities and foibles with some success. Biologist Derry has no use of his legs, which is not a factor in space. But his flaw is that he is so enamored with his beloved creature that he failed to grasp its inherent danger.
Jake Gyllenhaal plays the chief medical doctor David Jordan who has been at the space station for so long that he has no real desire to return to the painful trials of life on earth. Throughout the film, he wanders around in a dream-like state, coming alive only when in imminent danger.
Olga Dihovichnaya plays Katerina Golovkina, the Russian commander of the space station, but we never get a real sense of who she is or what she is all about. Hiroyuki Sanada is the Japanese systems engineer whose wife delivers a baby while the new daddy plays in space. He seems like a nice guy, but there is really not much life in him — no pun intended, as he is an early victim. Ryan Reynolds really can’t be faulted for the way he played the part of American pilot Roy Adams because there was little substance to the character. I would have liked it if I had more empathy for any of these characters — all of whom were self-sacrificing, noble people.
To the writers’ credit, there is an interesting turn of events at the end of the film — and I have no intention of spoiling what, for me, was the best part.
As classic space horror movies go, this film seems about average, and I like pondering how Swedish director Daniel Espinosa (2012 “Safe House”) got all of his characters to float throughout the film — they are all floating around in stocking feet. The film is worth a look, not because of the acting or the script, but because of the adventure the film suggests.
‘Life
☆☆ 1/2. An international crew investigate the first signs of extraterrestrial life on Mars. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, Olga Dihovichnaya. 1 hr. 43. R (language throughout, some sci-fi violence and terror)
