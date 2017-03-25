WANTED: Child actors for Oscar-nominee screenwriter’s latest movie

Another movie will be filmed in Savannah starting in July, and the crew is looking for young actors.
According to The Savannah Morning News, a casting call for children ages 8 to 14 years old will be held in Rincon next Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the YMCA Effingham.
The casting call is for the movie “Troupe Zero” — a film by screenwriter Lucy Alibar, who is best known for the film “Beasts of the Southern Wild.”
Children who make the cut will play “a group of delightful misfits living in a southern Georgia town in the 1970s,” according to the casting notice.
It goes on to say the characters will be “dreamers, scientists, artists, bookworms, storytellers, bright spirits, smart, funy, tough, wild and free.”
According to the notice, children of all ethnicities and body types are welcome to audition.
No acting experience is required, according to The Savannah Morning News.
Additional information and online registration for the auditions can be found here.
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
Comments