‘Logan’ is must-see, unlike any other superhero movie

Forget everything you thought you knew about Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The young Jimmy Logan who became Wolverine a couple of centuries ago is a changed man.
In the latest Wolverine incarnation “Logan,” the ageless and indestructible Wolverine is tired and, in fact, dying. He has a lot of gray hair, walks with a limp, grimaces a lot, drinks way too much and lives a marginal existence. After all, Jackman first played Wolverine when he was 30 or so, and this is 17 years later — and people change over time.
In “Logan,” the year is 2029. So who knows what might have happened to our invincible Jimmy over the years — especially moving into a future we have yet to experience?
Our Logan is now a down-on-his-luck limo driver in a sleazy Texas border town with a clientele running the gamut from business moguls to drunken bridesmaids baring their breasts to an indifferent driver. He lives just over the border in Mexico in a tumbledown shack next to a toppled water tower, where he has stashed Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) under the watchful eye of the albino mutant Caliban (Stephen Merchant).
There’s a lot of stuff going on about meds to keep the Professor stable and to keep Logan going. None of it is good since Logan is slowly being poisoned by the adamantium in him.
All we need to know is that adamantium both prolongs and shortens a mutant’s life. All Logan wants to do is keep a low profile and just get by. His sleep — as little as it is — is always laced with terrifying nightmares of the past.
As luck would have it, Logan is recognized by a Mexican nurse (Elizabeth Rodriguez) who offers him $50,000 to drive her and the 11-year-old Laura (Dafne Keen) to a mutant sanctuary near the Canadian border. How did they learn of this sanctuary? From an X-Men comic book, which Logan tries to convince Laura is just fiction.
Well, Logan’s cover is blown by the nurse and the money is good, so he decides to take on the job, only to discover that the nurse has been brutally slain. The girl turns out to be a laboratory-created mutant. She needs to get to a sanctuary colony of other mutant children who also escaped from the lab/prison of the malevolent Dr. Zander Rice (Richard E. Grant), the creator of these lab mutants. He had wanted to make them killing machines — a failed experiment.
This is an age when mutants are rounded up or in hiding. So Logan is also a prime target.
Logan’s hideout is blown, and Dr. Rice’s goons — led by one-armed mercenary Pierce (Boyd Holbrook) — manage to capture Caliban, leaving Logan to head for the Canadian border with Laura and Professor X. Caliban has extraordinary empathic powers that allow him to track Logan. So as long as Caliban is alive, Logan is, well, a dead man.
Along the very long road trip, the trio share many adventures, and there is the usual blast of humor that weaves in and out of all the slashing and bloodshed. Humor is always a welcome relief from the edge-of-the-seat car/truck chases, crashes, slashes and barrages of bullets. That’s one of the things I enjoy about most X-Men movies — amid the bloodshed you get a chance to laugh.
What works really well in the movie is the relationship that develops between Logan and Laura. Laura is a quiet, dark-eyed, unsmiling charmer (oxymoron?). She is stoic and resourceful, always on guard with an undercurrent of controlled intensity. Even though Laura never speaks, she and Logan are very much alike, down to the same frightening metal talons that emerge from their knuckles when provoked.
We learn that Laura is, you guessed it, Logan’s daughter — not through any of his doing — but she clearly shares his DNA. Laura is quietly restrained for most of the thousands of miles of the trip, but when she finally does speak, it comes out in a torrent of Spanish.
When called upon, she is a little tiger with the same deadly power as dad. Her screen appearance is masterful.
Director-writer James Mangold has finally hit the mark in this film — making it feel more authentic than merely amazing, in spite of the victories amid overwhelming odds.
Part of the authenticity is derived from the mortality of our once-superheroes. They are no longer safe, and that makes the audience less self-assured of the outcomes.
This film is beyond mere action — although there is plenty to sink your blood-thirsty fangs into.
These characters are more human than past X-Men. They have deep feelings for each other. Logan ministers to Professor X with compassion and carries him to safety on more than one occasion. Professor X longs for a past that seems ordinary rather than extraordinary — has he learned something? The mercenary Pierce is more frightening than many past villains because he possesses super powers that often exceed Logan’s. We are genuinely concerned for our hero’s well-being — a new experience for me. Jackman is splendid in this new take on an old role. Keen’s feistiness and energy give the story real impetus — she is totally engaging.
Even if you have never been a Wolverine fan or a lover of X-Men movies, this film stands on its own merits. See it.
Caroline McVitty is a former features writer for Today’s Post in King of Prussia, Pa., and now lives on Hilton Head Island. To reach her or to read more of her reviews, visit mcvittymovies.wordpress.com.
‘Logan’
☆☆☆ With High Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Dafne Keen. 2 hr. 21. Rated R for strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity.
