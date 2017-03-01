‘Get Out’: A statement about race that’s also horrifying

I prefer to watch films without previews or expectations. This is exactly how I approached the horror film “Get Out” starring Daniel Kaluuya as Chris Washington, a black photographer of some notoriety, and Allison Williams as Rose Armitage, a stunning white girl who seems very comfortable crossing racial barriers.
The name of the writer/director, Jordan Peele, was vaguely familiar, but I never made the connection with Comedy Central and Key and Peele. All I knew about the film was from a few preview clips at the theater and an understanding of the genre as “horror.” So I was definitely not prepared for what turned out to be a statement about racial relations and racial stereotypes.
The opening scene shows a black man talking on his cellphone, searching for an address on a tree-lined, middle-class street. A car stops, turns and follows the man. This is not good. Out of nowhere, the man is abducted. Scary. What happened to him?
Abrupt shift. Chris and Rose are planning a “meet the parents” weekend with Rose’s parents somewhere in the secluded countryside. Chris and Rose have been a couple for five months and, although Rose has told her folks nothing about Chris being a person of color, she assures Chris that her parents are very liberal-minded, and she swears that her dad would have voted for Obama for a third term if Obama had been able to run. So, right there, if we are Chris, we may be thinking — so somehow voting for Obama is a measure of non-racism? Hmm…
Sure enough, Mom and Dad (Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford) are all hugs and kisses and welcome Chris with open arms. But these are not the Cleavers. Dad Dean is a neurosurgeon (stay tuned) and mom Missy is a psychiatrist who specializes in hypnotism (OMG). Red flag: There are two African-American “family retainers” at the family domicile — Georgina (Betty Gabriel), a uniformed domestic who looks cloyingly affable, and Walter (Marcus Henderson), the muscular handyman who is also uncomfortably polite (very “Stepford Wives”).
Enter Rose’s brother Jeremy (Caleb Landry Jones), whose scary looks are enough to give you pause, and he makes no sweet overtures to poor Chris. During the evening Mom hypnotizes Chris, ostensibly to cause him to stop smoking, but judging from Chris’ loss of control in a free-falling, out-of-body experience, we know this does not bode well for Chris. What more can happen to cause Chris to feel so “other” with these people? Well, it could be the annual gathering of family friends.
The next day, they all arrive in black sedans — really. With the exception of one black man, the guests are over-the-top liberal white people. Unnervingly, they prod and probe Chris, taking his measure as a stereotypical black man — does he play sports, is he a sexual super-star, how do his muscles feel?
There is one guest who knows and admires Chris’ photography; he is a well-respected owner of an art gallery who just happens to be blind (wha…?). As for the black man (think Stepford), Chris snaps his picture, causing a meltdown in an otherwise cultivated guy, which then causes Chris to email the photo to his buddy, Rod (Lil Rel Howery). He is no slouch, since he is a TSA agent and knows subterfuge when he hears and sees it. He discovers that the lone other black guest is a man who was reported missing months earlier. He is convinced that the Armitages are selling blacks into sexual slavery.
We are finding the film less humorous than we did in its opening moments. While Chris and Rose are off roaming the countryside, a curious silent auction is taking place among Rose’s parents and their guests, with Chris as the object of the auction. What is going on here?
Before we know it, Chris is held hostage in the basement rec room — strapped to a chair and positioned in front of a massive vintage TV console, complete with fuzzy picture, alongside a pool table and foosball table.
Now all Chris has to do is “get out.”
While there are moments of humor in this film, it is extreme only as a contrast to the other parts of the film that convey a sense of alienation and an almost pedestrian quality of racial compartmentalization. While the film did not live up to its promising opening scenes, it is still a scary movie, and we want to find out what these lovable and “liberal” Armitages are doing.
Caroline McVitty is a former features writer for Today’s Post in King of Prussia, Pa., and now lives on Hilton Head Island. To reach her or to read more of her reviews, visit mcvittymovies.wordpress.com.
‘Get Out’
☆☆☆ With Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Catherine Keener. 2 hr. 10. Rated R for violence, bloody images and language including sexual references.
