McAvoy shines in otherwise muddled ‘Split’

“Split” is a psycho-thriller written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. In case you’ve forgotten, Shyamalan also wrote and directed “The Sixth Sense” — a great film regardless of its supernatural genre. So I was looking forward to “Split” in the hope that Shyamalan might make a long-overdue comeback with a truly spectacular film.
Though there are many promising turns in the film that could have led to a noteworthy viewing experience, Shyamalan never seizes the opportunities he creates in the film.
“Split” is the story of Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) who suffers from a serious case of Dissociative Identity Disorder (split personality — think “Three Faces of Eve”) brought on by chilling early childhood abuse.
Kevin has been under treatment by a sympathetic psychiatrist, Dr. Karen Fletcher (Betty Buckley), who has counted 23 identities in Kevin. An additional personality, “the Monster,” is thought by Fletcher to be a fantasy developed by two of Kevin’s stronger persona — OCD Dennis and the prim Miss Patricia.
The story opens when Dennis abducts three teenage girls from a mall parking lot and locks them in a dismal, under-earth lair. In this film there does not seem to be anyone actually investigating the abduction and recovery of the girls, so it’s clear from the get-go that, if the girls are to escape, they will have to do so by their own wits.
Dennis and Miss Patricia are in control in this underground labyrinth — though 9-year-old Hedwig makes frequent appearances and offers some measure of hope that the girls might manipulate him to help them escape. Casey Cooke (Anya Taylor-Joy) befriends Hedwig and, like Kevin, is the victim of childhood abuse, so she knows to proceed with cunning and caution. Casey’s classmates and fellow captives, Clair Benoit (Haley Lu Richardson) and Marcia (Jessica Sula), are totally witless and rush hell-bent on escape, which leads to their recapture and undressing. (Is it titillating to witness barely pubescent girls in their underwear?)
In flashbacks, we learn that Casey has been sexually abused by her uncle from a very early age. Shyamalan attempts to show a kinship between two abused spirits — Casey and Kevin — which is ultimately meant to save Casey. But by the time this analogy is evident, the film has already lost direction.
McAvoy is to be applauded for his ability to morph into eight different personalities — complete with emotional, physical and vocal changes. In one particular scene when Kevin starts to devolve, McAvoy switches personalities eight times in a matter of moments. It is quite breath-taking. Overall, McAvoy does a good job as a quick-change personality — but it is really the only leg this film has to stand on. And it is simply not enough.
Dr. Fletcher is interesting as a psychiatrist who has devoted her entire career and life to the proposition that people with DID are actually “super-humans” — they can dramatically change their organic make-up to being insulin dependent, suffering from allergies, hypertension, etc., with one persona having the disability and another not. Shyamalan might have fleshed out this theory in a more cohesive way than in the final and fantastical manifestation of the Monster — who survives two point-blank discharges from a hunting rifle.
As for Fletcher, she is so comfortable and courteous with her crazy patient and all his emerging characters that she fails to sense the danger to herself or others. She sees her patients as “family” — substitutes, perhaps, for her lack of a real family of her own — and this emotional attachment is a misfortune for everyone in the sphere of Kevin’s universe. Perhaps psychiatrists don’t make house calls for good reason.
The acting in the film is quite good all around. But the plot is plodding and the direction of the film is held a mystery — seemingly for the sole purpose of a characteristic Shyamalan “surprise” ending. While the girls work desperately against the clock to escape their captor(s), we have little concept of the real danger that awaits them, so there is only a vague sense of urgency.
With the frequent flashbacks to Casey’s childhood and the almost daily visits of Kevin to Dr. Fletcher (her calendar is always free), the film lacks momentum. In the theater where I saw the film, there were many more titters from the audience than gasps of horror or dread.
Looking back at Shyamalan’s “The Sixth Sense,” I see that all it has in common with “Split” is that both films were shot in Philadelphia — one in Society Hill and the recent one at the Philadelphia Zoo.
Caroline McVitty is a former features writer for Today’s Post in King of Prussia, Pa., and now lives on Hilton Head Island. To reach her or to read more of her reviews, visit mcvittymovies.wordpress.com.
‘Split’
2 stars ☆☆ Starring: James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Betty Buckley, Jessica Sula, Haley Lu Richardson. Length: 1 hr. 57. Rated: PG-13 (disturbing thematic content and behavior, violence and some language)
