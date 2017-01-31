Savannah casting call: ‘True Detective’ creator to film new Fanning/Foster movie

If you love “True Detective,” you might want to keep your eyes out for a new independent film set for filming in Savannah, Tybee Island and other Chatham County locations next month.
Elle Fanning and Ben Foster will star in “Galveston,” based on a 2011 Nic Pizzolatto novel. Pizzolatto is the creator, writer and executive producer of HBO’s “True Detective.” He also wrote the screenplay for “Galveston”, according to IMBD.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has approved the locations for the film, according to its website.
Filming is tentatively set to begin around Feb. 9 and will be wrapped up before March 31, according to Georgia DNR.
“Galveston” is a crime thriller about a New Orleans debt collector and hit man escaping from his mobster boss after being diagnosed with cancer, according to IMBD. He picks up a teenage prostitute on the run and the two flee to Texas.
Sounds thrilling, right? If you want to be a part of this film, we have good news. Directors are looking to cast locals as extras, according to Marty Siu Casting
Here are some descriptions of folks they’re looking for:
▪ 7-8-year-old Caucasian boy and girl with brown hair (preferably siblings) to play Gerald’s children
▪ A “little overweight” Caucasian woman in her 30s to play Gerald’s wife
▪ 2 women with waitress experience to play waitresses
▪ 2 boxing men described as “athletic men to spar with a punching bag”
▪ An attractive, young brunette over the age of 21 willing to do a film with nudity for a flat rate of $250
▪ A man with a “character face” to play a drunk man
▪ A 60-something-year-old Caucasian male who is “physically fit but not too bodyguard looking”
▪ An attractive Caucasian male in his 30s who is “cowboy type”
For more information on the casting call and pay rates for extras, visit the Southern Casting Call’s website for “Galveston.”
Mandy Matney
