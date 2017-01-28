25 years later, Wayne’s World returns to the big screen. But there are only 4 spots in SC to see it (don’t worry, you’re near one).

It’s been 25 years since Wayne and Garth made their debut on the big screen. To mark the anniversary, the feature-length take on the Wayne’s World sketch from Saturday Night Live is heading back to theaters. With a few caveats.
One, it’s a limited run. Very limited run. We’re talking two days - February 7 and 8. Two, the availability varies across the country. Some states will have only one or two theaters showing the movie while others get dozens.
South Carolina falls into the first category. Currently, according to waynesworld25.com, only Myrtle Beach, Columbia, and the Lowcountry’s own Bluffton will get the film. Additionally, there is one theater offering it in Savannah, GA.
The schedule:
Feb. 7:
Cinemark Bluffton, 106 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton
Cinemark at Myrtle Beach, 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach
Feb. 8:
Carmike 14 - Columbia, 122 Afton Court, Columbia
Carmike 12 - Myrtle Beach, 10177 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach
Carmike Wynnsong 11 - 1150 Shawnee St., Savannah, GA.
About the movie:
- Starring: Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Rob Lowe, Tia Carrere, Lara Flynn Boyle
- The movie, which debuted at #1 at the box office, had a budget of only $20 million but grossed more than $121 million in the United States alone, making it one of the top grossing films of 1992.
- It’s the highest grossing film to be based on a Saturday Night Live sketch.
- The use of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody in the film propelled the song to #2 in the Billboard singles charts, 17 years after its release.
- The movie’s soundtrack reached #1 on the Billboard album charts.
For showtimes and tickets, visit waynesworld25.com.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
