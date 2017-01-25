Manchester By The Sea trailer

'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

The HBO film "Bright Lights" follows the mother and daughter pair, who died within a day of each other in December 2016, as Fisher prepares to start work on "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" and Reynolds performs in Las Vegas at age 83. Fisher and her mother lived next door to each other in Beverly Hills. Using personal family films, "Bright Lights" gives a revealing insight into the lives of the eccentric pair. It premiered on HBO on Jan. 7, 2017.

Trailer: Rings

A new chapter in the beloved RING horror franchise. A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: There is a “movie within the movie” no one has seen before.

Trailer: Blade Runner 2049

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

National

'Hidden Figures' cast talks about the 'human computers' at NASA

Hidden Figures is a film based on actual events. In the film NASA has a long-standing cultural commitment to excellence that is largely driven by data, including data about our people. And our data shows progress is driven by questioning our assumptions and cultural prejudices – by embracing and nurturing all the talent we have available, regardless of gender, race or other protected status, to build a workforce as diverse as its mission. This is how we, as a nation, will take the next giant leap in exploration.

Teaser trailer: The Mummy

Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy. Thought safely entombed deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in the modern world, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

