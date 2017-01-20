Movie News & Reviews

January 20, 2017 3:00 AM

Family guide to new movie releases

By KATIE WALSH Tribune News Service

"xXx: The Return of Xander Cage"

Rated PG-13 for extended sequences of gunplay and violent action, and for sexual material and language.

What it's about: Extreme special ops agent Xander Cage returns to fight a rogue terrorist force.

The kid attractor factor: The broad action genre, spectacle, star Vin Diesel and other global superstars will attract kids and teen audiences.

Good lessons/bad lessons: Kick butt, get the girl, try to look dope doing it.

Violence: An extreme amount of guns and shooting, sniping, resulting in death, though no gore or blood. Martial arts combat, knives, and extreme stunts as well.

Language: A few instances of strong language.

Sexuality: A sex scene (not graphic), an implied group sex scene, sexual themes and images but no nudity.

Drugs: None

Parents advisory: Fine for teens but perhaps a bit too sexually mature and violent for kids.

