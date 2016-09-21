Trailer: Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are two passengers onboard a spaceship transporting them to a new life on another planet. The trip takes a deadly turn when their hibernation pods mysteriously wake them 90 years before they reach their destination. As Jim and Aurora try to unravel the mystery behind the malfunction, they begin to fall for each other, unable to deny their intense attraction ... only to be threatened by the imminent collapse of the ship and the discovery of the truth behind why they woke up.
Five dogs get the call for further auditions for 'Basement Bob'

Movie producer Uyen Le and co-director VW Scheich talk about selecting the five finalists for a doggie role in their movie, "Basement Bob". Two hundred dogs auditioned for the role last month in Port Royal, and the finalists were announced on Aug. 24, 2016, during a meet and greet hosted by the Beaufort Film Society at the Holiday Inn of Beaufort. The final dog will be chosen during a callback audition in the fall. “Basement Bob” will be the first feature to shoot in Beaufort in more than 15 years.

Trailer: Keeping up With the Joneses

An ordinary suburban couple (Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher) finds it’s not easy keeping up with the Joneses (Jon Hamm, Gal Gadot), their impossibly gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. "Jones" are covert operatives.

Trailer: The Dressmaker

A glamorous, worldly dressmaker returns to her small Australian hometown to seek the truth behind her notorious reputation. This dark and quirky comedy stars Academy Award winner Kate Winslett as Tilly Dunnage, who cares for her eccentric mother, played by Academy Award-nominee Judy Davis. Dunnage schemes with the local sergeant, Hugo Weaving, who has secrets of his own, and falls for local farmer Teddy, played by Liam Hemsworth. As she starts to unravel her scandalous past, she transforms the town’s women with her exquisite creations. Armed with only her sewing machine and haute couture style, Tilly shows she is a force to be reckoned with and that revenge never goes out of style.

