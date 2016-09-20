Blair Witch: Anatomy of a scene

The director Adam Wingard narrates the opening sequence from “Blair Witch.”
Trailer: Keeping up With the Joneses

An ordinary suburban couple (Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher) finds it’s not easy keeping up with the Joneses (Jon Hamm, Gal Gadot), their impossibly gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. "Jones" are covert operatives.

Trailer: The Dressmaker

A glamorous, worldly dressmaker returns to her small Australian hometown to seek the truth behind her notorious reputation. This dark and quirky comedy stars Academy Award winner Kate Winslett as Tilly Dunnage, who cares for her eccentric mother, played by Academy Award-nominee Judy Davis. Dunnage schemes with the local sergeant, Hugo Weaving, who has secrets of his own, and falls for local farmer Teddy, played by Liam Hemsworth. As she starts to unravel her scandalous past, she transforms the town’s women with her exquisite creations. Armed with only her sewing machine and haute couture style, Tilly shows she is a force to be reckoned with and that revenge never goes out of style.

Trailer: Kicks

In director Justin Tipping's feature debut KICKS, nothing is as simple as it seems. An entertaining and sobering look at the realities of inner-city life, the concept of manhood and the fetishization of sneaker culture. Visually and thematically rich, with an amazing soundtrack of both hip-hop classics and Bay Area favorites, KICKS creates an authentic and original portrait of a young man drowning in the expectations of machismo. See a clip at http://bit.ly/KicksClip

