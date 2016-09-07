Movie guide: Capsule listings, reviews of current releases

Ratings by the Motion Picture Association of America are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
Capsule reviews are by Kenneth Turan (K.Tu.), Justin Chang (J.C.), Rebecca Keegan (R.K.), Mark Olsen (M.O.) and other reviewers. Compiled by Kevin Crust.
OPENING IN HOLLYWOOD THIS WEEK
"Antibirth" - A rapidly progressing, highly abnormal pregnancy in a hard-partying woman forces her to confront what could possibly be growing inside her. With Natasha Lyonne, Chloe Sevigny, Meg Tilly, Mark Webber. Written and directed by Danny Perez. (1:35) NR.
"Author: The JT LeRoy Story" - Directed by Jeff Feuerzeig. Examines the 2005 media frenzy surrounding the shocking revelation that the literary phenom was actually the invention of 40-year-old San Francisco punk rocker and phone sex operator Laura Albert. (1:50) R.
"Brother Nature" - A buttoned-down political meets his match in his prospective brother-in-law, who drags him through the great outdoors in a quest to be his bestie. With Taran Killam, Bobby Moynihan, Gillian Jacobs. Written by Killam and Mikey Day; story by Cameron Fay. Directed by Matt Villines and Oz Rodriguez. (1:37) R.
"Dancer" - Filmmaker Steven Cantor considers the impact fame and fortune have on artistic identity in this documentary on Ukrainian Sergei Polunin, the "bad boy of ballet," who walked away from his position as principal dancer at the Royal Ballet at age 21 only to later become a viral sensation. In English, Russian and Ukrainian with English subtitles. (1:25) NR.
"Defying the Nazis: The Sharps' War" - This documentary tells the story of a Wellesley, Mass., Unitarian minister and his wife who made multiple trips to Europe to rescue political dissidents and refugees during World War II. Featuring the voices of Tom Hanks and Marina Goldman. Directed by Ken Burns and Artemis Joukowsky. (1:30) NR.
"Demon" - Human remains and the presence of a dybbuk unnerve an Englishman when he arrives in rural Poland to marry. With Itay Tiran, Agnieszka Zulewska, Andrzej Grabowski. Written by Pawel Maslona, Marcin Wrona. Based on the play "Adherence" by Piotr Rowicki. Directed by Wrona. In English, Polish and Yiddish with English subtitles. (1:34) R.
"The Disappointments Room" - A secret chamber in a formerly stately Southern mansion with a horrific past tests a family from Brooklyn looking to start over. With Kate Beckinsale, Mel Raido, Gerald McRaney and Lucas Till. Written by Wentworth Miller and D.J. Caruso. Directed by Caruso. (1:40) R.
"El Ganzo" - A gay black man embarks on a romantic relationship with a white woman at a Mexican resort. With Susan Traylor and Anslem Richardson. Written by Steve Balderson, Traylor and Richardson. Directed by Balderson. (1:29) R.
"For the Love of Spock" - Writer-director Adam Nimoy explores his relationship with his father, Leonard Nimoy, and his father's most famous role, "Star Trek's" Mr. Spock, in this documentary. Featuring William Shatner, George Takei and Zachary Quinto. (1:51) NR.
"Germans & Jews" - Friends Tal Recanati, an American Jew, and Janina Quint, a non-Jewish German, explore the complex relations between their people in postwar Germany in this documentary. Directed by Quint and Recanati. (1:16) NR.
"The Green Fairy" - Documentary details the history of absinthe from 1730 to 1915. With Mindy Robinson, Linda Blair, Roddy Piper. Written by Daniel Celestina and Caroline Posada. Directed by Dan Frank. (1:30) NR.
"Happy Birthday" - Reeling after learning his girlfriend has cheated on him, a young man and his best friend embark on a Mexican holiday only to be kidnapped, tortured and held for ransom by a drug cartel. With Matt Bush, Britne Oldford, Vanessa Lengies. Written and directed by Casey Tebo. R.
"Ithaca" - A teenager takes a life-altering job as a bicycle telegraph delivery messenger after his brother departs to serve in World War II. With Alex Neustaedter, Sam Shepard, Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks. Written by Erik Jendresen, based on the novel "The Human Comedy" by William Saroyan. Directed by Ryan. (1:29) PG.
"Kicks" - Bay Area teens go on a precarious trek to retrieve a pair of stolen sneakers. With Jahking Guillory, Christopher Meyer, CJ Wallace. Written by Justin Tipping & Joshua Beirne-Golden. Directed by Tipping. (1:20) R.
"Max Rose" - Jerry Lewis plays a retired jazz musician who questions his once-happy life after his wife dies and he discovers a love letter to her from another man. With Claire Bloom, Kevin Pollak. Written and directed by Daniel Noah. (1:23) NR.
"Other People" - Coming off a painful breakup, a gay sitcom writer returns to Sacramento to care for his ailing mother. With Jesse Plemons, Molly Shannon, Bradley Whitford. Written and directed by Chris Kelly. (1:37) NR.
"Sully" - Tom Hanks stars as Capt. Chesley Sullenberger, who was heralded for safely landing a jet with 155 people aboard on the Hudson River in 2009 yet faced an investigation that questioned his judgment and threatened his career. With Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney. Written by Todd Komarnicki, based on the book "Highest Duty: My Search for What Really Matters" by Sullenberger. Directed by Clint Eastwood. Imax 2D. (1:36) PG-13.
"Three Days in Auschwitz" - Filmmaker and second-generation Holocaust survivor Philippe Mora traces the stories of members of his family in this documentary. With music by Eric Clapton. (:55) NR.
"Transpecos" - Three Border Patrol agents face a dangerous situation when a routine encounter leads to the revelation of dark secrets. With Johnny Simmons, Gabriel Luna, Clifton Collins Jr. Written by Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley. Directed by Kwedar. (1:26) NR.
"When the Bough Breaks" - The young woman an upscale couple hire to be their surrogate develops a dangerous obsession with the husband. With Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall and Jaz Sinclair. Written by Jack Olsen. Directed by Jon Cassar. (1:47) P-13.
"White Girl" - A college freshman in Queens dives into a drug-and-sex fueled relationship with a local drug dealer. With Morgan Saylor, Brian Marc, Justin Bartha. Written and directed by Elizabeth Wood. (1:28) NR.
"The Wild Life" - Robinson Crusoe lands on a tropical island in this animated adventure pitting him and his animal friends against two savage cats. Written by Lee Christopher, Domonic Paris, Graham Welldon. Directed by Vincent Kesteloot. (1:30) PG.
CRITICS' CHOICES
"Cafe Society" - Woody Allen's new film, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart and Steve Carell, is of course funny, but it also ends up, almost without our realizing it, trafficking in memory, regret and the fate of relationships in a world of romantic melancholy. (K.Tu., July 15) (1:36) PG-13.
"Don't Think Twice" - Actor-comedian Mike Birbiglia's funny and endearing love letter to the world of improvisational comedy and the spontaneous performers who keep it bubbling. (Gary Goldstein, July 29) (1:30) R.
"Hell or High Water" - Set in the desolate sprawl of West Texas, this gripping heist drama, starring Jeff Bridges, Ben Foster and Chris Pine, is keenly attuned to the outsider politics of our times. (Glenn Whipp, Aug. 12) (1:42) R.
"Howard's End" - Re-released in a sparkling new 4K restoration, this landmark example of a movie of passion, taste and sensitivity that honestly touches every emotion has not only not dated, it is as moving and relevant as ever. (K.Tu., Sept. 2) (2:20) PG.
"Indignation" - Adapted by director James Schamus from the Philip Roth novel and starring Logan Lerman and Sarah Gadon, this is a melancholy, star-crossed romance laced with Roth's piercing sense of humor. (K.Tu., July 29) (1:50) R.
"Ixcanul" - Set among an indigenous Maya community in the Guatemalan highlands, Jayro Bustamante's vividly observed drama about a young peasant girl seeking a better life gradually shifts into a realm of hushed, intimate tragedy. (J.C., Aug. 26) In Kaqchikel with English subtitles. (1:31) NR.
"Jason Bourne" - The fourth film to feature Matt Damon as the unstoppable secret agent, the third to be directed by Paul Greengrass, this most propulsive motion picture is a model of what mainstream entertainment can be like when everything goes right. (K.Tu., July 29) (2:03) PG-13.
"Kubo and the Two Strings" - In this 3-D wonderment steeped in ancient Japanese folklore and brought to life by the stop-motion innovators at Laika Entertainment, magic is both an eye-popping phenomenon and an everyday reality. (J.C., Aug. 19) (1:41) PG.
"Little Men" - Ira Sachs' beautifully observed, modestly scaled drama zeros in on teen-spirit qualities of creativity and innocence, a tender spark brought to life. (Sheri Linden, Aug. 12) (1:25) PG.
"Mia Madre" - Nanni Moretti's quietly wise, funny and openly sentimental film is tinged with the kind of honest sadness and comic frustrations that suggest a daily journal come to life. (Robert Abele, Aug. 26) In Italian and English with English subtitles. (1:46) R.
"Pete's Dragon" - A straight-ahead, unapologetic family film, this reimagining of the 1977 film about a boy and his dragon is the kind of four-square movie its distributor Disney could have made decades ago. (K.Tu., Aug. 12) (1:42) PG.
"Spa Night" - A classic American story of immigrant parents and assimilated children and the assured feature debut by Andrew Ahn. (Sheri Linden, Aug. 26) In Korean and English with English subtitles. (1:33) NR.
"The Tenth Man" - This Argentine effort written and directed by Daniel Burman is a complete charmer, an unlooked for combination of Jane Austen and Isaac Bashevis Singer. With a twist of Buenos Aires thrown into the mix. (K.Tu., Aug. 5) In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:22) NR.
ALSO IN THEATERS
"Anthropoid" - In this enlightening but seldom riveting drama about a plan to assassinate the Third Reich's No. 3 man, director Sean Ellis poses compelling questions, and breaks through the historical aspic - too late, yet unforgettably, in its final, shattering scenes. (Sheri Linden, Aug. 12) (2:00) R.
"An Art That Nature Makes" - Documentary on photographer Rosamond Purcell, who finds unexpected beauty in the discarded and decayed. Directed by Molly Bernstein. (1:15) NR.
"Bad Moms" - An intermittently funny, occasionally raunchy movie that regards its central characters from an essential remove. (Mark Olsen, July 29) (1:41) R.
"Ben-Hur" - More phlegmatic than awful, this revisiting of the twice-filmed story of rivalry between former friends in the time of Jesus is not bad enough to get mad at. What it lacks most of all is a convincing reason to exist. (K.Tu., Aug. 19) (2:03) PG-13.
"Black Women in Medicine" - The stories of African-American women, including young medical students, practicing physicians and pioneers, are shared in this documentary. Directed by Crystal R. Emery. (1:02) NR.
"Complete Unknown" - An intriguing entertainment from director Joshua Marston about a woman who sheds lives like second skins that's invigorated by potent acting by the virtuosic Rachel Weisz and her co-star, Michael Shannon. (K.Tu., Aug. 26) (1:30) R.
"Disorder" - Hired by a wealthy Lebanese businessman to protect his family at a luxury villa on the Riviera, a French army veteran struggles with PTSD. With Diane Kruger, Matthias Schoenaerts, Paul Hamy. Written by Alice Winocour and Jean-Stephane Bron. Directed by Winocour. In French with English subtitles. (1:38) NR.
"Don't Breathe" - Director Fede Alvarez (of 2013's "Evil Dead" remake) flexes his genre muscles with this devious and relentless thriller, which finds a blind man turning the tables on the crooks who make the very big mistake of breaking into his home. (J.C., Aug. 26) (1:28) R.
"Equal Means Equal" - Writer-director Kamala Lopez explores the challenges and discrimination women face in the workplace and argues ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. Featuring Patricia Arquette, Gloria Steinem, Lakshmi Puri. (1:33) NR.
"Equity" - The performances of Anna Gunn, as a steely top-tier investment banker, and Alysia Reiner, as a dogged federal prosecutor, are the chief reasons to see this drama about what it means to be a female mover and shaker in the boys' club of high finance. (Sheri Linden, July 29) (1:40) R.
"Florence Foster Jenkins" - Perhaps not every quirky true story needs a biopic starring Meryl Streep, as evidenced by director Stephen Frears' bizarre take on the story of a wealthy older woman who launched an amateur singing career in the 1940s despite her distinct lack of talent. (Katie Walsh, Aug. 12) (1:50) PG-13.
"Floyd Norman: An Animated Life" - An informative documentary on the African-American animation pioneer, who worked on everything from the original "Jungle Book" to "Toy Story 2" since he was hired by Disney in 1956. (K.Tu., Aug. 26) (1:34) NR.
"Game of Aces" - During World War, an American fighter pilot is sent to the Arabian desert to rescue a downed German flyer carrying secrets for the Allies. With Chris Klein, Victoria Summer, Werner Daehn. Written and directed by Damien Lay. (1:37) R.
"Greater" - A young man overcomes his size disadvantage to be a walk-on and realize his dream of playing college football for the Arkansas Razorbacks. With Neal McDonough, Christopher Severio, Leslie Easterbrook. Written by Brian Reindl and David Hunt. Directed by Hunt. (2:10) PG.
"Hands of Stone" - Panamanian boxer Roberto Duran soars to stardom when he defeats Sugar Ray Leonard in 1980, only to be toppled in the rematch when he infamously says, "no mas." With Robert De Niro, Edgar Ramirez, Usher Raymond. Written and directed by Jonathan Jakubowicz. (1:45) R.
"The Hollars" - News of his mother's illness brings a New York City artist back to the small town he left behind, and he is immediately swept up in his family's dysfunction and other dramas. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Anna Kendrick, John Krasinski. Written by James C. Strouse. Directed by Krasinksi. (1:29) PG-13.
"Imperium" - Daniel Radcliffe dives into yet another Harry Potter-erasing role in this chilling, surprisingly effective crime thriller involving white supremacy. (Gary Goldstein, Aug. 19) (1:48) R.
"In Order of Disappearance" - In the mountains of Norway, a snowplow driver seeks revenge for his son's death, precipitating a gang war. With Stellan Skarsgard, Bruno Ganz, Pal Sverre Hagen. Written by Kim Fupz Aakeson. Directed by Hans Petter Moland. In Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, English, Serbian and German with English subtitles. (1:54) R.
"In Search of the American Dream" - The arrest of their undocumented parents leads five Texas siblings and their adult brother to go on the run in Texas with tragic results. With Baldemar Rodriguez, Shaina Sandoval, Jeremy Becerra. Written and directed by Rodriguez. (2:23) PG-13.
"The Intervention" - During a weekend getaway, concerned friends force a couple to assess their marriage. With Melanie Lynskey, Cobie Smulders, Alia Shawkat. Written and directed by Clea Duvall. (1:30) R.
"Kickboxer Vengeance" - A man travels to Thailand to train with a legendary master to avenge his brother's death. With Alain Moussi, Dave Bautista, Jean-Claude Van Damme. Written by Dimitri Logothetis, Jim McGrath. Directed by John Stockwell. (1:30) R.
"Klown Forever" - In a sequel to the 2010 Danish comedy, Caspar travels to Hollywood and Frank follows to save their failing friendship. With Casper Christensen, Frank Hvam. Written by Christensen & Hvam. Directed by Mikkel Norgaard. In Danish and English with English subtitles. (1:39) NR.
"The Light Between Oceans" - The dreams of an Australian World War I veteran and his wife are answered when an infant girl enters their lives but with unintended consequences. With Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Rachel Weisz. Written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, based upon the novel by M.L. Stedman. (2:12) PG-13.
"Made in Venice" - Documentary on Venice Beach skateboarders in the 1980s and their dream of a skate park. Featuring Jesse Martinez, Cesario "Block" Montano, Craig R. Stecyk III. Written by Diane Rozas. Directed by Jonathan Penson. NR.
"Mechanic: Resurrection" - Sequel to the 2011 action thriller finds Bishop tasked with assassinating the most dangerous men in the world. With Jason Statham, Jessica Alba, Tommy Lee Jones. Written by Philip Shelby and Tony Mosher, story by Shelby, based on characters created by Lewis John Carlino. Directed by Dennis Gansel. (1:39) R.
"Morgan" - A horrifying accident at a remote, top-secret location requires a corporate troubleshooter to investigate in this science-fiction thriller. With Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy, Toby Jones, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Paul Giamatti. Written by Seth Owen. Directed by Luke Scott. (1:27) R.
"My King" - While recuperating from a skiing accident, a woman looks back on a tumultuous decadelong relationship. With Emmanuelle Bercot and Vincent Cassell. Written by Etienne Comar, Maiwenn. Directed by Maiwenn. In French with English subtitles. (2:05) NR.
"Natural Selecton" - New in town, a high school senior finds himself manipulated by an enigmatic student who rescued him from bullying. With Mason Dye, Ryan Munzert, Katherine McNamara. Written and directed by Chad Scheifele, based on the book by Stuart Connelly. (1:41) NR.
"The 9th Life of Louis Drax" - A famed neurologist investigates a 9-year-old boy's ability to survive near-fatal accidents. With Jamie Dornan, Sarah Gadon, Aaron Paul, Aiden Longworth, Molly Parker, Barbara Hershey and Oliver Platt. Written by Max Minghella, based on the novel by Liz Jensen. Directed by Alexandre Aja.(1:48) R.
"Ovation" - Veteran filmmaker Henry Jaglom's 20th feature is a loving tribute to the theater, to the intoxicating power of live performance and to the bond among performers and crew, from the lighting guy in the booth down to the star on the stage. (Katie Walsh, July 8) (1:42) R.
"The People vs. Fritz Bauer" - An involving film, a major award winner in Germany, about the real-life anti-Nazi prosecutor who had a secret hand in Israel's capture of Adolf Eichmann. (K.Tu., Aug. 19) In German with English subtitles. (1:45) R.
"Sausage Party" - For something steeped in the juvenile directness of puns and body humor, there is an enigmatic heart to this new R-rated animated film from the sweetly filthy minds of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Does it want to be a dirty movie or theological treatise? (Mark Olsen, Aug. 12) (1:29) R.
"The Sea of Trees" - A suicidal American and a Japanese man search for meaning and survival in the Aokigahara forest. With Matthew McConaughey, Ken Watanabe, Naomi Watts, Katie Aselton. Written by Chris Sparling. Directed by Gus Van Sant. (1:50) PG-13.
"Skiptrace" - A Hong Kong detective teams with an American gambler to nail the druglord who killed his partner. With Jackie Chan, Johnny Knoxville, Bingbing Fan. Written by Jay Longino and BenDavid Grabinski. Directed by Renny Harlin. (1:47) PG-13.
"Southside With You" - A sweet date night movie inspired by the first date between Barack Obama and the then Michelle Robinson and powered by fine performances by Tika Sumpter and Parker Sawyers. (K.Tu., Aug. 26) (1:24) PG-13.
"Suicide Squad" - A villains-as-heroes comic book movie that ends up in a kind of limbo, not as strong as its partisans will insist or as weak overall as its least appealing elements would have you fear. (K.Tu., Aug. 5) Imax 3D. (2:10) PG-13.
"Summer of 8" - High school friends spend one last day and night together before going their separate ways. With Carter Jenkins, Shelley Hennig, Matthew Shively. Written and directed by Ryan Schwartz. (1:28) NR.
"A Tale of Love and Darkness" - Based on the Amos Oz memoir and directed by and starring Natalie Portman, this Hebrew language film persuasively intertwines the personal tale of a young boy's strong bond with his emotionally fragile mother with the wider narrative of the early days of the state of Israel. (K.Tu., Aug. 19) In Hebrew with English subtitles. (1:35) PG-13.
"War Dogs" - This slipshod comic thriller purports to tell the wild and crazy tale of two upstart war profiteers from Miami Beach who exploited the U.S. conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and temporarily achieved big-time status in the international arms trade. (J.C., Aug. 19) (1:54) R.
"Yoga Hosers" - Two Canadian 15-year-olds named Colleen strike a menacing pose when evil erupts through the Manitoban soil. With Lily-Rose Depp, Harley Quinn Smith, Justin Long. Written and directed by Kevin Smith. (1:28) PG-13.
"Zoom" - A comic book artist, a novelist and a filmmaker live in separate worlds, but each in turn creates the next one's existence in this multimedia roundelay. With Gael Garcia Bernal, Alison Pill, Mariana Ximenes. Written and directed by Matt Hansen. (1:36) NR.
