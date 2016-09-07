Should sexual assault allegations kill film careers?

"The Birth of a Nation," a historical drama about Nat Turner's 1831 slave revolt, won top awards from jurors and viewers at January's Sundance Film Festival. Arriving at the same moment as #OscarsSoWhite Twitter complaints of racial imbalance in the Academy Awards, the film was widely considered a top Oscar contender. Fox Searchlight won a heated battle for distribution rights, paying a record-setting $17.5 million.