Bring us your Baton Rouge flood relief donations

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette office is a designated donation location for Bluffton Elementary School’s fundraiser for a flood-ravaged school in Baton Rouge.
Bluffton Elementary is collecting uniforms — burgundy tops and navy blue bottoms — school supplies and financial contributions for Twin Oaks Elementary School in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, where many students and staff lost their homes in last week’s flooding.
The school was originally scheduled to open Wednesday, but the system has since delayed all openings until Sept. 6 to continue clean-up in the wake of the flooding, the Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate reported.
Donations can be brought to Bluffton Elementary, 160 H.E. McCracken Circle, during school hours or the main lobby of the The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette office, 10 Buck Island Road in Bluffton, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 31.
Donations will be delivered to Twin Oaks Elementary over Labor Day weekend.
