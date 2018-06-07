8 cheap or FREE summer concert series around Hilton Head and Bluffton you can’t miss

The music scene is always hot in the Lowcountry and it gets even hotter in the summertime.
You can see a cheap or free show virtually any night of the week this summer in the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton area — communities surprisingly saturated with local talent.
How awesome is that?
So spice up your summer and save this list for some awesome summer nights.
Shelter Cove Sunset Celebration
Shelter Cove Community Park will be rocking every Friday night starting June 15. All you need is a blanket or a beach chair for this family-friendly concert series.
When: Every Friday 7-10 p.m. June 15 through Aug. 17
Cost: Free
Music Schedule: June 15 - Deas-Guyz. June 22 -The Headliners . June 29 - Cranford Hollow. July 6 - Headliners. July 13 -Target. July 20 - Deaz Guys. July 27 - Cranford Hollow. Aug. 3 - The Headliners. Aug. 10 - Deas-Guyz. Aug. 17 Cranford Hollow.
Bluffton Sunset Party
The May River has some fantastic sunsets that are even better with live music, cold beer, and delicious food from local vendors at the Bluffton Sunset Celebration in the Oyster Factory Park held every month. Here are the upcoming dates and times:
- 5-9 p.m. June 8 “Blues and Brews on the Bluff” with "Georgia" Kyle Shiver, & Muddy Creek
- 5-9 p.m. July 19 Two Guys from OCD and La Bodega
- 4- 9 p.m. July 20 Btown Players
- 4- 9 p.m. Sept. 15: End of the Summer Blowout/Blufftemberfest. Music TBA
Cost: $5 with proceeds going to charity. Free parking.
Live music at Coligny Plaza
Head to the heart of Coligny Plaza to heat up your summer nights with live, local and awesome music.
When : Every Tuesday- Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Lineup: See above or visit here.
Harbourfest/ Shannon Tanner
Hilton Head’s beloved Shannon Tanner will play a fun, kid-friendly show Monday - Friday at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina From Memorial Day to Aug. 31. Bonus: Go on Tuesday and stay for fireworks.
Other Shows: June 14 -Aug. 16, Shannon Tanner and the Oyster Reefers will play an island-inspired live concert Thursday nights at 7 p.m. for Parrot Palooza.
Cost: Free.
Palmetto Bluff summer concert series
Head out to Palmetto Bluff for six hot nights on the village greens of Wilson Village and Moreland Village this summer. Gates open at 5 p.m. Concert begins at 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 per car at the gate. Proceeds benefit Family Promise of Beaufort County
Schedule: July 10 Lowcountry Boil. August 7 Levon
Gregg Russell under the Oak Tree
Harbour Town will be jamming with the familiar voice of Gregg Russell, who has been playing on the island for decades, from Sunday to Friday every week.
Cost: Sea Pines guest pass or pay $6 per car to get through security gate
When: 8 p.m. Monday - Friday June 4- Aug. 24
Street Music On Paris Avenue - Port Royal
The quiet coastal community of Port Royal comes to life on Friday nights with live blues music that will kick off your weekend in all the right ways.
Cost: Free
Where: Paris Avenue, Port Royal
When: Friday June 9 and June 23
Beaufort First Fridays after 5
Enjoy live music, local merchants, and the best of Downtown Beaufort the first Friday of every month 5 to 8 p.m.. Check here for the entertainment schedule.
Cost: Free
