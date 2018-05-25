‘Becky’s New Car’ brings humor and heart to The Shed in Port Royal

“Becky’s New Car,” a comedy filled to the brim with wit and good humor, and which periodically detours into the poignant, opened last weekend on the stage of The Shed in Port Royal.
The fast-paced ride, propelled by the remarkable Kelley Gray as Becky, offers a plethora of metaphorical possibilities.
Playwright Steven Dietz created this entertaining script which is loaded with hilarious dialogue aimed at double dealing, double entendre and double lives.
Happily for all of us, Deitz’s spin is delivered solidly by the cast of the peripatetic Coastal Stage Productions.
Gray is spot-on as Becky, offering a close look at her middle management title-examiner life at “The Bill Buckley Lexus-Saturn-Nissan-Mitsubishi, Home of the Fifty Thousand-Mile Smile.”
She is the queen of middle-class values, and doesn’t anticipate much excitement in her future. She has been married for 28 years to Joe (Dan Herrin) who comes across as a well meaning, hard working husband, and ultimately a hero. He is simply good to his middle class core.
They have a son, Chris (Chandler Henry) who, at age 26, lives in their basement as he pursues an advanced degree in psychology. Henry is absolutely perfect as the errant son. Arrogant and pretentious, words like self-actualizing or normative social influence, fall trippingly from his tongue.
Becky, at work, has to face the repeated trials and tribulations of her co-worker, Steve (Mark Erickson). Erickson is first rate as he offers, non-stop, the details of the tragic loss of his wife in a desperate fall from a craggy mountain someplace. He’s really an inappropriate jerk, a slippery slime ball....but we are chided by all to remember that his wife has just perished.
Then there’s Walter Flood (Travis McKinley), an eccentric millionaire, who also has just lost his wife. McKinley plays him perfectly, kind of crazed and needy coming into the Buckley dealership after hours.
It is at this after hours meeting of the moneyed widower, the grieving Walter, and the sensitive, supportive but mid-life Becky, that the well-oiled plot thickens. Somehow Walter assumes Becky is a widow, and somehow, Becky does not correct his assumption.
“Becky’s New Car” pierces the theatrical “Fourth Wall” an invisible, imagined wall which separates actors from the audience. There are several times through the evening when actors invite members of the audience to share a soda or a beer, do some book work for Becky, even stand by as Becky changes, down almost to the skin, from go-to-work clothes to go-to- party clothes.
The resolution of “Becky’s New Car.” offers a complicated outcome. The final events of this compelling production may seem implausible if not impossible. But, here’s my considered consideration. We, in the audience, have come to know the cast of these likable characters. We not only side with all of them as they maneuver through the outcome, we all are, somehow, invested in the future we want them to share.
Again, the actors are bang-on, and the direction by Luke Cleveland, who with Rodney Vaughn are co-founders of Coastal Stage Productions, handles this talented cast with facility. The stage managers and technical cast should enjoy their own round of applause. There are amazing and intricate cues, which critically impact the flow of the show.
“Becky’s New Car” is clearly, finely tuned.
Performance times and ticket info
“Becky’s New Car”
The Shed, Port Royal
May 25, 26 at 8:00 and Sunday, May 27 at 2:00 pm
www.coastalstageproductions.com
