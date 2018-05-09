‘Evita’ brings stirring music, vibrancy to Hilton Head

The talented, energetic cast of the Award winning musical, “Evita” filled the stage with vitality, vivacity and vibrancy, and artfully entertained us all last Friday night in the Elizabeth Wallace Theater of the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina.
Through the unforgettable evening, the players came together to offer the amazing details of this popular biographical-musical, which is based on the life of Argentina’s Eva Peron.
The opening night performance of the enormously popular piece...some say “rock opera”...even “oratorio,” with book and lyrics by Tim Rice, and music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, simply soared.
Directed by Gail Luna, of New York, the leads, Santina Umbach, (Eva) Euegnio Vargas, (Che) Stephen Day (Peron), Julian Alvarez (Magaldi) were individually and collectively powerful.
The 19 member supporting cast of Ensemble players, equally dedicated, were loaded with everything necessary to bring about the brilliant, dramatic outcome.
Musical direction was overseen by Curtis Reynolds, who makes his Arts Center debut. Unusually, in this production, the plotline is advanced by the music -- we follow the story and experience the emotion through the powerful musical numbers .
The choreography, masterfully overseen by Hilton Head’s Patti Mauer, was filled with high energy, along with attention to artful and rhythmic precision. The entire cast was right on the mark.
“Evita” tells the real life story of a young girl, Eva Duarte, raised in a small town in Argentina. A teenager disappointed by the details of her life, she determines to build a better future for herself by leaving her past behind, making her way to Buenos Aires.
We follow Eva’s journey as we take in her dramatic transition, which moves, by turns, from a concerned and caring friend of the downtrodden to a manipulating and controversial oligarch – her actions, at once sensitive then scandalous and possibly corrupt. She captures our attention as we take in the shifting, complex character which Umbach portrays as she offers a woman who leads a country...and a leading lady more focused on fashion, ambition and her place in political history.
The stirring opening sets the stage, as Eva’s story is offered as a kind of flashback. The dramatic announcement of her passing in 1954, a sober funeral, the clergy, and the music, a requiem really, is delivered from her people as they stand grouped on a balcony high above.
The somber mood changes almost instantly when we meet Che, who serves as a kind of narrator, offering his observation on the before and after of Eva. He takes us through her brief journey, as she meets, falls in love, and ultimately marries Juan Peron, the President of Argentina. Eva’s ambition will not stop with wedding vows. She has dreams of becoming his vice president.
Che is wonderfully snide, sarcastic, sardonic as he points out the political scene in place in those days, the disparate social groups, and his questioning of Eva’s sincerity.
Also, sharing one of the leads and adding a major interest to the storyline with his incredible voice and movement, is Augustin Magaldi, a tango and milonga singer, a friend from Eva’s hometown, and who will capture your attentions with “On This Night of a Thousand Stars.” Alvarez sings and he moves, and he completely charms.
“Buenos Aires” is one of those songs, supported by the assembled crowd, which signals a change in Eva’s position in her new town. “The Charity Concert” brilliantly brings the four leads together as we enjoy Peron, Che, Magaldi and Eva in a wonderfully balanced quartet, and “A New Argentina,” featuring Eva, Che, Peron and the Crowd, which powerfully wraps up the first act.
Ah, but the second act brings you the performance you’ve been waiting to hear.... Eva’s, “Don’t Cry for me Argentina.”
“Santa Evita” is another of those turn around musical moments, as Eva, now Evita, is seen in a very different light. And it is in this setting that the chorus of six children, all from Hilton Head schools, and who offer dimension to the entire production, are particularly featured.
The “Waltz for Eva and Che” was a knock out, and Day’s particularly sensitive “She is a Diamond,” was so sincerely heartfelt. “You Must Love Me,” offered Umbach in some of her most tender moments.
Evita died at 33, and though roundly adored by many, few actually realized her impact and her influence.
Do take in this stagefilling production. Enjoy the explosive combination of music and dancing, along with its powerful storyline, brilliantly set forth by Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice, and further encapsulated in the powerful performances of our Hilton Head cast.
Where and when to see “Evita”
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
“Evita” runs through May 27.
Call the box office at (843 842-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artshhi.com for showtimes and ticket info.
