10 awesome things you should do around Hilton Head and Bluffton this May

May is a month to celebrate here in the Lowcountry.
The weather is beautiful. The island isn’t jam-packed with tourists quite yet. It’s the last month of school before summer.
There are a million reasons to celebrate May (also the month that shares a name with our favorite river).
Here is a list of awesome events, festivals and things to do this month.
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo! May 5
Because who doesn’t love tacos and margaritas? Remember tacos + tequila + patio weather = happiness. Here are some awesome Cinco De Mayo events.
- ¡Holy Cinco de Mayo Fiesta! at Holy Tequila
- Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Aunt Chilada’s
- Cinco de Mayo with La Pachanga at the Tiki Hut
- Cinco de Mayo at the Club at Club Seats
- Cinco De Mayo/KY Derby Party at Wild Wing Cafe
- Cinco de Mayo Specials at Giuseppi’s
- Kentucky Derby de Mayo at Calhoun’s
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby! at Black Marlin
Check out the Hilton Head Island Boat Show May 5-6
Check out boats of every shape and size from kayaks to sail boats to yachts and every watercraft in between, all on display in Windmill Harbour May 5-6. If that isn’t enough fun for you, there will be delicious food and awesome vendors on deck. Ticket info here.
Try it all at the Taste of Beaufort May 4-5
Taste, hear, and experience Lowcountry culture at the Taste of Beaufort at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in downtown Beaufort May 4-5. You don’t want to miss this seafood, art, and music festival all rolled into one.
Walk for a cause. May 5
What’s better than getting some exercise while supporting a cause? Here’s two events this Saturday that will get your heart racing.
- Walk for Dom May 5 Hilton Head Island
- Take a Stand in the Sand May 5 Hilton Head Island
Yacht Hop at Harbour Town May 6
Climb aboard amazing yachts and savor the best bites of the Lowcountry, all to benefit the Hospice Center of the Lowcountry from 5:30 p.m. to 9 pm. May 6 at Harbour Town Yacht Basin. Ticket info here.
Celebrate the May, Lowcountry style May 12
The 40th Annual Bluffton Village Festival— aka Mayfest — is a street fair full of arts and crafts, life music, vendors and fun 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 12 in downtown Bluffton. Don't miss the Ugly Dog Contest!
Jam on at the Beaufort Music Fest May 12
Beaufort Academy will host the first Music Fest featuring Drivin n Cryin, Cranford Hollow, Bounty Hunter, and Pat Cooper. Gates at the famous Highway 21 Drive In will open at noon May 12, with music starting at 1:30 p.m.
Drink in the view at the Bluffton Sunset Celebration May 18
The May River has some fantastic sunsets that are even better with live music, cold beer, and delicious food from local vendors at the Bluffton Sunset Celebration held from 5-8 p.m. May 18 at Oyster Factory Park.
Go on a beer adventure -every Friday
Love craft beer and easy bike rides? This event is for you! Every Friday, beer lovers peddle from World of Beer at Shelter Cove to Hilton Head Brewing Company (about a 4 mile ride) starting at 2 p.m. After tasting delicious beers from the island’s first and only brewery and tap room, you’ll head back to World of Beer for Happy Hour. More info here.
Kick off summer at the beach May 25-28
Tiki Hut will be rockin' Memorial Day weekend with four days of live music to kick off the summer. More info here.
