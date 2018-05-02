‘Importance of Being Earnest’ charms and engages

“The Importance of Being Earnest,” a comic period satire about deception, false identity, conflict, and love and a production of the renowned Lean Ensemble, opened last Thursday night at the HHP Main Street Theatre.
Written by the lauded playwright, Oscar Wilde in 1894, the play, with a delightfully twisty, kind of artificial plot which focuses on social consciousness and willful superiority and brittle insouciance is filled to the brim with badinage -- some of the most delightful language, turns of phrase and puns imaginable.
A picaresque comedy, referred to by Wilde’s subtitle “trivial play for serious people,” you’ll be fully absorbed, start to finish , as you take in the dramatic transformation of our two young men with certain proclivities, most specifically, a particular difficulty dealing with the truth...both relating to their identities. But let me make it quite clear, and for our purposes, not dealing with the truth must not be confused with untruthfulness.
It is simply, and for their purposes, avoiding their periodic pitfalls of social interaction, which can be particularly trying, constraining and annoying.
The stunning ensemble cast of eight brilliant performers, directed, masterfully by Christine Albright, offer a simply spot-on, top drawer, entertaining performance, while offering up the most phenomenally brilliant lines from Wilde. The script is loaded with direct and indirect comments about the Victorian era, generally and these eight captivating Victorians, specifically, as they, throughout the evening, charm us with questions about love, manners, class and civility, which, by the way, sound to me, though written and staged at the close the 19 th century, enormously of the moment.
The evening begins with a view to a Victorian sitting room, as we watch as Lane, the precise, tuxedoed butler, (Michael Weaver) sees to the careful cosseting of Algernon Monclieff (Ian McCabe) and the unignorable John Worthing (Blake White) who brilliantly set about to include us, among other things, in their devotion to the superficial.
The story begins “in earnest” when the two men create alter egoes ...John actually becomes Earnest for his escape, and Algernon invents Bunberry, a sick friend whom he visits when drudgery and their tiresome lives become a distraction. The two plot to capture the hearts of two women , who conveniently claim to only love men named Earnest. The pair struggle to keep track of their own stories and to say that they become seriously tangled in their deception would be an understatement of gigantic proportion.
A huge impediment to the success of the futures of the two young bachelors, and the two young women, Cecily (Gracyn Mix) and Gwendolen (Amanda Cox) will be Lady Bracknell (Mimi Wyche).
Lady Bracknell, all about hard earned position and refinement with positively no ambiguity, enters and clearly occupies the room, she haughtily, commands the full attentions of everyone. During those uncomfortable moments, the assembled peerlessly offer the most excellent preview of the action that is to follow... and with it a close up look at the social issues of the Victorian era and devotion to the superficial.
But I must tell you, now, that there are several wrinkles in this otherwise easily accomplished story.
Deception, romance, adventure and rigorous misadventure are central in the staging of “The Importance of Being Earnest.” And the good news is that it all happens, delightfully, before your eyes.
And, I must add that just when matters appear to unsnarl, a truly serious snarl develops, when both women, remind everyone, especially Jack and Algie, that they can only love and marry a man named Earnest! You won’t be surprised when I mention that Jack and Algie make immediate inquiries of Reverend Chasuble, DD, (Bill Gorman) about an official christening that very day.
Further impediments arise when Lady Bracknell finds that Jack/Earnest, is a foundling, with no living parents. All seems murky and our anticipated conclusion, raggedy, at best.
There is a completely comforting wrap up at the end of the satirical play, when during a kind of last act character mashup, and everyone is present, the name Prism (Jenny Zmarzly) is mentioned. The name immediately resonates with Lady Bracknell, and in a triumph of understatement, without revealing the details of the convoluted plot and the play’s surprise ending, just let me tell you that everything is changed, appropriately. I won’t spoil the delightful intricacies, which fit together like the moving parts of an antique clock, but I offer clues...handbag, Victoria Station, perambulator and a General whose first name was Earnest.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” will engage you, charm and delight you, and you will want to remember some of Wilde’s message and very best words. Do book your seats, quickly, and look forward to your complete enjoyment of the simply perfect production...and do stay for the “talk-back.”
