Here are 5 (of 100) things to do in Charleston, according to this new book

Planning a spring or summer "staycation" in the Lowcountry? Looking for unique things to do in Charleston when visitors come into town?
Authors Lynn and Cele Seldon may have some ideas for your next trip to the Holy City.
Their book, published by Reedy Press, includes suggestions of where to go and what to see, along with insider tips about dining, recreation, shopping and events.
The couple will be signing their book, "100 Things to Do in Charleston Before You Die," at Nevermore Books in Beaufort on Saturday, April 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nevermore Books is located at 702 Craven St.
In the meantime, the Seledons shared five of their favorite Charleston things to do with The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
When in Charleston
Drink a PBR at the Recovery Room: This dive bar sells more 12-ounce cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon than anywhere in the country and has for years.
Take a bite out of the Charleston Wine and Food Festival: The Seldons have enjoyed other 13 helpings of this event, which is consistently ranked one of the top food and wine festivals in the country.
Stay in a mansion: The restored Wentworth Mansion provides the opportunity to live like a good friend of a Charleston mansion owner.
See Charleston through the words of Pat Conroy: The "Bard of the Lowcountry" wrote about Charleston, including "South of Broad,""The Lords of Discipline," and "The Pat Conroy Cookbook."
Make a statement with a Brackish bow tie: These locally-fashioned bow ties feature hand-selected feathers in a wide variety of popular styles.
Find out more about "100 Things to Do in Charleston Before You Die" at www.seldonink.com.
