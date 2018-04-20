After a year off due to Hurricane Matthew, Hilton Head's Rib Burnoff is coming back

Back after a one-year absence, the Kiwanis Club of Hilton Head will hold its annual Rib Burnoff and Barbecue Fest on May 12.
The 2017 event was canceled when the host site, The Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn, was still being used as a processing site for debris from Hurricane Matthew.
The 21th annual Burnoff will be from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Shelter Cove Community Park and will feature both professional and amateur cooks in competition.
An added feature for 2018 is an area-wide barbecue competition sanctioned by the South Carolina Barbecue Association including $4,500 in cash prizes and awards. Barbecue teams from around the states are expected, as well as local cooks who will be competing for awards and bragging rights.
Among the teams competing at this year's Burnoff will be Summerville pitmaster JT Handy, of JT's BBQ.
Handy is the current points leader to win the annual SCBA state championship for pork, and is in second place in the ribs competition. For the Burnoff, he says he plans to prepare a barbecue that's appropriate for the Lowcountry, which he describes as "a mustard and vinegar, with a little bit of sweet."
Professional judges certified by the SCBA will direct the judging to pick the Judge’s award winners. Ticket holders will vote for the People’s Choice vote winners.
Beer from local craft brewers, wine, soda, hot dogs and ice cream also will be available.
Local band B-Town Playaz will provide the musical entertainment. There will also be children’s activities.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Tickets include entry and a sampling of seven barbecue tastings. Additional samples can be purchased at the festival.
The Rib Burnoff will be held rain or shine.
For details visit hiltonheadribburnoff.com.
