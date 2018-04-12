Return of the Shark Tooth Fairy: Thousands expected for June hunt at The Sands

A event being promoted as Shark Tooth Frenzy at The Sands beach in Port Royal is still two months away, but organizers say they've already sold nearly 400 tickets.
Mike Harris, a popular Beaufort County diver known as the "Shark Tooth Fairy," will be working with Audrey Flores of Shark Teeth Expeditions in Charleston to seed the beach and water with thousands of teeth from many species and sizes of sharks on Saturday, June 16, according to the event's Facebook page.
Flores said they expect between 2,000 and 3,000 participants and hope that each child can go home with at least one shark tooth.
The teeth are coming from her family's business and other Lowcountry divers, she said.
Harris will be on hand to help the children identify their finds and to teach them about sharks.
It's been several years since Harris has organized a shark tooth or fossil hunt at The Sands.
In October 2014, he and other volunteers spread nearly a half ton of fossils in the water for kids to find as the tide receded. About 2,000 turned out for that event.
In 2015, the state denied Harris' hobby divers license, saying his reports did not include enough detail about his finds. His license was restored in 2017.
State Rep. Shannon Erickson, R-Beaufort, introduced a bill this month that would abolish licensing requirements for hobby collectors. The state also issues commercial licenses for big operations.
More than 700 divers have hobby licenses in South Carolina, officials say.
Ticket information
At the Shark Tooth Frenzy, ticket-holders will be able to start hunting for shark teeth at noon.
Flores said the start time was not selected at random.
High tide is at 11 a.m. on June 16, so the tide will be receding when children are looking for their treasures.
"It's the water that plans my hunts, not me," she said with a laugh.
Flores said that, because it's a kid-focused event, participants should bring plastic — not metal — shovels, along with buckets and sand-sifters.
It's not a dig, she explained, so bring items you would normally bring to the beach to make sand castles.
Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite or on the event's Facebook page.
Admission is free for children 13 and younger, and $20 for those 14 and older. Eventbrite charges a processing fee of $3.16 per ticket.
Part of the proceeds will benefit the March of Dimes, according to Shark Teeth Expeditions.
