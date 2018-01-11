The many ways to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Beaufort County this weekend

Beaufort County is gearing up to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend with events, parades and other gatherings.
Bluffton
▪ Film screening and discussion 13th: Starting the Convo, organized by The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee. Friday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Custom Audio Video, 48 Pennington Drive, Suite B.
▪ The 32nd Annual MLK Banquet, organized by The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee. Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Oscar Frazier Community Park, 77 Shults Road.
▪ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Program and March, organized by The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee. Monday, 12:30 p.m. at Michael C. Riley Elementary School.
▪ The MLK Day Community Picnic, organized by The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee. Monday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bluffton Oyster Factory Park, 63 Wharf Street.
Hilton Head Island
▪ Ecumenical Community Worship Service, organized by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee. Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Queen Chapel AME Church, 114 Beach City Road.
▪ MLK Community Service Day, organized by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee. Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon beginning at Central Oak Grove Baptist Church, 161 Mathews Drive.
▪ MLK Memorial March, organized by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee. Monday, 10 a.m. at Hilton Head High School parking lot.
▪ MLK Memorial Program, organized by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee. Monday, 11 a.m. at Hilton Head High School Seahawk Cultural Center.
▪ Community Luncheon, organized by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee. Monday, 12:30 p.m. at Hilton Head High School cafeteria.
If there are related parades or events scheduled for Beaufort County this coming weekend that are not on this list, send information about the time, place, etc. to newsroom@islandpacket.com.
