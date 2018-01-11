More Videos

Something big could be coming to Port Royal, check it out 0:38

Something big could be coming to Port Royal, check it out

Pause
'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

How did Burnt Church Road get its name? These Bluffton residents weigh in 1:22

How did Burnt Church Road get its name? These Bluffton residents weigh in

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:53

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade 0:44

2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Paper, plastic or reusable? Lowcountry shoppers share their opinion 1:40

Paper, plastic or reusable? Lowcountry shoppers share their opinion

How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

A freeze can kill Lowcountry plants. Here's how to save them 0:57

A freeze can kill Lowcountry plants. Here's how to save them

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

  • 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

    Highlights from the 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Beaufort.

Highlights from the 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Beaufort. Delayna Earley dearley@beaufortgazette.com
Highlights from the 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Beaufort. Delayna Earley dearley@beaufortgazette.com

Local Events

The many ways to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Beaufort County this weekend

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

January 11, 2018 08:04 PM

Beaufort County is gearing up to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend with events, parades and other gatherings.

Bluffton

▪  Film screening and discussion 13th: Starting the Convo, organized by The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee. Friday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Custom Audio Video, 48 Pennington Drive, Suite B.

▪  The 32nd Annual MLK Banquet, organized by The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee. Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Oscar Frazier Community Park, 77 Shults Road.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Program and March, organized by The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee. Monday, 12:30 p.m. at Michael C. Riley Elementary School.

▪  The MLK Day Community Picnic, organized by The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee. Monday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bluffton Oyster Factory Park, 63 Wharf Street.

Hilton Head Island

▪  Ecumenical Community Worship Service, organized by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee. Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Queen Chapel AME Church, 114 Beach City Road.

▪  MLK Community Service Day, organized by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee. Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon beginning at Central Oak Grove Baptist Church, 161 Mathews Drive.

▪  MLK Memorial March, organized by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee. Monday, 10 a.m. at Hilton Head High School parking lot.

▪  MLK Memorial Program, organized by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee. Monday, 11 a.m. at Hilton Head High School Seahawk Cultural Center.

▪  Community Luncheon, organized by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee. Monday, 12:30 p.m. at Hilton Head High School cafeteria.

If there are related parades or events scheduled for Beaufort County this coming weekend that are not on this list, send information about the time, place, etc. to newsroom@islandpacket.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Something big could be coming to Port Royal, check it out 0:38

Something big could be coming to Port Royal, check it out

Pause
'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

How did Burnt Church Road get its name? These Bluffton residents weigh in 1:22

How did Burnt Church Road get its name? These Bluffton residents weigh in

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:53

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade 0:44

2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Paper, plastic or reusable? Lowcountry shoppers share their opinion 1:40

Paper, plastic or reusable? Lowcountry shoppers share their opinion

How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

A freeze can kill Lowcountry plants. Here's how to save them 0:57

A freeze can kill Lowcountry plants. Here's how to save them

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

  • Watch as these Lowcountry beachgoers take a cold New Year's Day plunge

    From Hilton Head Island to Hunting Island, these brave souls defied freezing air temperatures and 51 degree ocean water to ring in 2018 at the Polar Bear and Pelican plunges on Monday.

Watch as these Lowcountry beachgoers take a cold New Year's Day plunge

View More Video