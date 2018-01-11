The many ways to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Beaufort County this weekend

0:38 Something big could be coming to Port Royal, check it out Pause

0:34 'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

1:22 How did Burnt Church Road get its name? These Bluffton residents weigh in

0:53 Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

0:44 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

1:40 Paper, plastic or reusable? Lowcountry shoppers share their opinion

2:02 How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

0:57 A freeze can kill Lowcountry plants. Here's how to save them