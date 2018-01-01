Beaufort County residents greet 2018 with a cold ocean plunge

More Videos 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 Pause 0:48 Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town 0:53 No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 1:25 Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:42 Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when? 0:41 There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch as these Lowcountry beachgoers take a cold New Year's Day plunge From Hilton Head Island to Hunting Island, these brave souls defied freezing air temperatures and 51 degree ocean water to ring in 2018 at the Polar Bear and Pelican plunges on Monday. From Hilton Head Island to Hunting Island, these brave souls defied freezing air temperatures and 51 degree ocean water to ring in 2018 at the Polar Bear and Pelican plunges on Monday. Jay Karr Staff video

