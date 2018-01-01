Beaufort County residents greet 2018 with a cold ocean plunge

More Videos

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

Pause
Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town 0:48

Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report 1:25

Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when? 0:42

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when?

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:41

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated)

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:06

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

  • Watch as these Lowcountry beachgoers take a cold New Year's Day plunge

    From Hilton Head Island to Hunting Island, these brave souls defied freezing air temperatures and 51 degree ocean water to ring in 2018 at the Polar Bear and Pelican plunges on Monday.

From Hilton Head Island to Hunting Island, these brave souls defied freezing air temperatures and 51 degree ocean water to ring in 2018 at the Polar Bear and Pelican plunges on Monday. Jay Karr Staff video
From Hilton Head Island to Hunting Island, these brave souls defied freezing air temperatures and 51 degree ocean water to ring in 2018 at the Polar Bear and Pelican plunges on Monday. Jay Karr Staff video

Local Events

Beaufort County residents greet 2018 with a cold ocean plunge

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

January 01, 2018 06:33 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Imagine walking out onto the beach in a swimsuit on a 32 degree day. Then imagine charging headlong into 51 degree ocean water.

That’s what about 100 intrepid souls did on Monday on Hilton Head Island and Hunting Island in a pair of annual New Year’s Day plunges.

On Hilton Head Island, with the temperature hovering at the freezing mark, about 20 people turned out for the annual Polar Bear Plunge at Coligny Beach Park. At 11 a.m., they ran into the ocean, splashed about a bit and ran just as fast back out of the water for the shelter of waiting beach towels and overcoats.

“It’s an excellent cure for a hangover,” said Hilton Head Islander Phil Olweiler as he got dressed afterward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Within about five minutes, everyone had left the beach.

It was much the same two hours later in the northern half of the county at Hunting Island State Park, where about 60 people participated in the Pelican Plunge to benefit the Discover Carolina program of the Friends of Hunting Island.

They ran through the cold north wind, hit the water, splashed about a bit and then rushed back out, got dressed and left.

“It was about a thousand lightning bolts hitting you across your entire body.” said Jimmy McLellan, of Atlanta, afterward.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

Pause
Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town 0:48

Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report 1:25

Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when? 0:42

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when?

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:41

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated)

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:06

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

  • Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town

    Hilton Head's Harbour Town held two ball drops on New Year's Eve, this is the early bird ball drop, held in drizzling rain at 7 p.m. A second drop was scheduled for midnight.

Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town

View More Video