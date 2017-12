One Hot Mama's chef Orchid Palmeier has come up with a brisket burnt ends slider she says is 'like meat candy." It comes with pickled onions and deviled egg schmear on top, and is One Hot Mama's offering at this year's Taste of the Season event on Friday night. Here, she shows what goes into the making of the slider, including the preparation of the brisket, which includes at least 17 hours of smoking.